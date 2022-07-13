We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
ZIP House / Hinzstudio

ZIP House / Hinzstudio

ZIP House / Hinzstudio - Interior Photography, Living Room, GardenZIP House / Hinzstudio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, WindowsZIP House / Hinzstudio - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, ChairZIP House / Hinzstudio - Exterior Photography, Table, Garden, Patio

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Bien Hoa, Vietnam
  • Architects: Hinzstudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  160
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Quang Trần
  • Lead Architect : Phan Văn Trần Tuấn
ZIP House / Hinzstudio - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Quang Trần

Text description provided by the architects. ZIP is a small house in Biên Hòa, Đồng Nai, Việt Nam. The owner wants to have a warmly small enough space for the 5 members' family, but that space must be where they want to go home and live with each other every day.

ZIP House / Hinzstudio - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Quang Trần
ZIP House / Hinzstudio - Image 17 of 22
Plan - Ground Floor
ZIP House / Hinzstudio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Table, Windows
© Quang Trần

All functions are arranged to be as lean as possible. The 3 bedrooms are located on the same floor and around the common area – Where all members can sit side by side and watch the night sky through the glass roof. The total area of each floor is only 80sqm.

ZIP House / Hinzstudio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Garden
© Quang Trần
ZIP House / Hinzstudio - Exterior Photography, Table, Garden, Patio
© Quang Trần

About the landscape, we don’t want to make it complicated. Clean, Clear and Natural is the goal. We keep trees that were there many years ago. They have witnessed many changes in the owner’s family, and now it will continue in a new environment. The main materials we chose are raw bricks and concrete in order to focus on the coherence of the space and light.

ZIP House / Hinzstudio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Courtyard
© Quang Trần

About this office
Hinzstudio
Brick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "ZIP House / Hinzstudio" 13 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985312/zip-house-hinzstudio> ISSN 0719-8884

