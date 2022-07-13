ZIP House / Hinzstudio

+ 22

Houses • Bien Hoa, Vietnam Architects: Hinzstudio

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 160 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Quang Trần

Lead Architect : Phan Văn Trần Tuấn

Architect : Tưởng Ngọc Thạch

City : Bien Hoa

Country : Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. ZIP is a small house in Biên Hòa, Đồng Nai, Việt Nam. The owner wants to have a warmly small enough space for the 5 members' family, but that space must be where they want to go home and live with each other every day.

All functions are arranged to be as lean as possible. The 3 bedrooms are located on the same floor and around the common area – Where all members can sit side by side and watch the night sky through the glass roof. The total area of each floor is only 80sqm.

About the landscape, we don’t want to make it complicated. Clean, Clear and Natural is the goal. We keep trees that were there many years ago. They have witnessed many changes in the owner’s family, and now it will continue in a new environment. The main materials we chose are raw bricks and concrete in order to focus on the coherence of the space and light.