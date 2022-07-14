We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

The Beams Cultural Center / Broadwick Live

The Beams Cultural Center / Broadwick Live

The Beams Cultural Center / Broadwick Live - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeThe Beams Cultural Center / Broadwick Live - Interior Photography, Beam, WindowsThe Beams Cultural Center / Broadwick Live - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamThe Beams Cultural Center / Broadwick Live - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Column, Handrail+ 26

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Adaptive Reuse, Cultural Center
United Kingdom
  • Architects: Broadwick Live
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  55000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Henry Woide
  • Lead Architect : Luke Huxham
The Beams Cultural Center / Broadwick Live - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Henry Woide

Text description provided by the architects. The Beams, Centre for New Culture. Broadwick Live reimagines an industrial building in the Royal Docks, London, into a testbed for artistry in all its forms. Broadwick Live - the group behind some of the UK’s most ambitious and acclaimed venues, events, and creative development projects - has unveiled The Beams, Centre for New Culture, in the heart of the Royal Docks. Housed in a warehouse that was part of the Tate & Lyle factory complex, The Beams is set across an incredible 55,000 sq feet of indoor and outdoor spaces that will act as a testbed for culture in all its forms.

The Beams Cultural Center / Broadwick Live - Exterior Photography
© Henry Woide
The Beams Cultural Center / Broadwick Live - Image 24 of 26
Isometric

The Beams is the latest transformational project by Broadwick Live, which builds and operates some of the world’s most exciting venue and entertainment brands. The Group have a successful track record in bringing opportunities and creativity to unlikely places, preserving and reimagining disused industrial spaces, into much-loved venues with loyal audiences - Printworks, Depot Mayfield, and The Drumsheds being prominent examples. For the Beams, the in-house architecture team at Broadwick Live led by Luke Huxham, Director of Development & Place, are taking a light-touch approach to the complex of industrial buildings.

The Beams Cultural Center / Broadwick Live - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Beam
© Henry Woide

The original architectural features and industrial warehouse aesthetic are being preserved – including retaining original terrazzo surfaces as well as salvaging signature features such as a stunning stairwell and the distinctive sawtooth roof shape of the main industrial space. Crittal windows, large-scale glazing, and original circular lightwells have also been enhanced and preserved, allowing for an abundance of natural light, which has inspired the venue’s name.

The Beams Cultural Center / Broadwick Live - Interior Photography, Beam, Facade, Steel
© Henry Woide

As with Printworks and other venues in the Broadwick Live portfolio, The Beams will operate under a hybrid multi-use model. During the week it will provide versatile space for modern industrial usages such as set builds, film and art production, photo shoots, brand events, exhibitions, and fashion shows.

The Beams Cultural Center / Broadwick Live - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Column, Handrail
© Henry Woide
The Beams Cultural Center / Broadwick Live - Interior Photography, Windows, Column
© Henry Woide
The Beams Cultural Center / Broadwick Live - Interior Photography
© Henry Woide

Guests will be welcomed at the weekend for the music series and cultural events. The Beams, which is currently going through the planning process, is the result of Broadwick Live’s close collaboration with Newham Council, The Royal Docks & Projekt working to ensure The Beams delivers social value, economic and cultural impact.

The Beams Cultural Center / Broadwick Live - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Column
© Henry Woide

Project location

Address:The Royal Docks, N Woolwich Rd, London E16 2HP, United Kingdom

Broadwick Live
Cite: "The Beams Cultural Center / Broadwick Live" 14 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985279/the-beams-cultural-center-broadwick-live> ISSN 0719-8884

