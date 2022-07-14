The Beams Cultural Center / Broadwick Live

+ 26

Text description provided by the architects. The Beams, Centre for New Culture. Broadwick Live reimagines an industrial building in the Royal Docks, London, into a testbed for artistry in all its forms. Broadwick Live - the group behind some of the UK’s most ambitious and acclaimed venues, events, and creative development projects - has unveiled The Beams, Centre for New Culture, in the heart of the Royal Docks. Housed in a warehouse that was part of the Tate & Lyle factory complex, The Beams is set across an incredible 55,000 sq feet of indoor and outdoor spaces that will act as a testbed for culture in all its forms.

The Beams is the latest transformational project by Broadwick Live, which builds and operates some of the world’s most exciting venue and entertainment brands. The Group have a successful track record in bringing opportunities and creativity to unlikely places, preserving and reimagining disused industrial spaces, into much-loved venues with loyal audiences - Printworks, Depot Mayfield, and The Drumsheds being prominent examples. For the Beams, the in-house architecture team at Broadwick Live led by Luke Huxham, Director of Development & Place, are taking a light-touch approach to the complex of industrial buildings.

The original architectural features and industrial warehouse aesthetic are being preserved – including retaining original terrazzo surfaces as well as salvaging signature features such as a stunning stairwell and the distinctive sawtooth roof shape of the main industrial space. Crittal windows, large-scale glazing, and original circular lightwells have also been enhanced and preserved, allowing for an abundance of natural light, which has inspired the venue’s name.

As with Printworks and other venues in the Broadwick Live portfolio, The Beams will operate under a hybrid multi-use model. During the week it will provide versatile space for modern industrial usages such as set builds, film and art production, photo shoots, brand events, exhibitions, and fashion shows.

Guests will be welcomed at the weekend for the music series and cultural events. The Beams, which is currently going through the planning process, is the result of Broadwick Live’s close collaboration with Newham Council, The Royal Docks & Projekt working to ensure The Beams delivers social value, economic and cultural impact.