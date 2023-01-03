Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. House 27 / Mario Martins Atelier

House 27 / Mario Martins Atelier

Save
House 27 / Mario Martins Atelier
Save this picture!
House 27 / Mario Martins Atelier - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

House 27 / Mario Martins Atelier - Exterior PhotographyHouse 27 / Mario Martins Atelier - Interior Photography, FacadeHouse 27 / Mario Martins Atelier - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, ChairHouse 27 / Mario Martins Atelier - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse 27 / Mario Martins Atelier - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Lagos, Portugal
  • Architects: Mario Martins Atelier
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Margres, Alberto Rocha, Fassa Bortolo, RMC beyond the stone, Sosoares
  • Architect In Charge : Mário Martins
  • Project Team : Nuno Colaço; Rui Duarte; Mariana Franco; Kirsti Oygarden; Ricardo Lopes; Miguel Fonseca; Hélder Lima; Rui Santos
  • Engineering : Nuno Grave Engenharia; Zona Térmica; HRF&SCL Soluções
  • Landscape Design : ipólito Bettencourt – Arquitectura Paisagista
  • Builder : MAE - Marques Antunes Engenharia
  • City : Lagos
  • Country : Portugal
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House 27 / Mario Martins Atelier - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. Casa 27 is situated on a spacious plot with a privileged view, it stretches away to the eat, across the intense green, slowly downward as it plunges into the Alvor estuary and its many different tides. 

Save this picture!
House 27 / Mario Martins Atelier - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
House 27 / Mario Martins Atelier - Image 18 of 20
Plans
Save this picture!
House 27 / Mario Martins Atelier - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The idea was to choose a natural, textured material for the cladding at the base. A vivid material with some volume, to blend with the surrounding landscaped garden, but also to offer greater lightness to the smooth plastered volume, which are the blank canvas and the backcloth of the house.

Save this picture!
House 27 / Mario Martins Atelier - Interior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

A very rich chromatic material was chosen for Casa 27, which conveys the force of the soil and ages with integrity: Santa Catarina solid bricks, made artisanally, set into random, oblique pattern. This more contemporary used of baked clay, which is such a feature of the vernacular architecture of the south, creates a remarkable geometric effect, whose repeated forms and marked shadows disconcert us as the sun moves through the day.

Save this picture!
House 27 / Mario Martins Atelier - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
House 27 / Mario Martins Atelier - Exterior Photography, Stairs
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Baked clay, the same artisanally produced material, covers the floors inside and outside the house, to highlight the intended rawness and reuse a material that is well established in the region’s architectural culture.

Save this picture!
House 27 / Mario Martins Atelier - Interior Photography, Brick
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
House 27 / Mario Martins Atelier - Image 19 of 20
Sections

House 27 has only one storey above the entrance and another below. That resolves the sloping terrain. A walkway soars over the garden, leading us to the entrance, situated on the upper level. This takes us into an open space containing the dining area, which stretches to the outside terrace and offers lofty and privileged views. This storey also houses a bedroom and a bathroom.

Save this picture!
House 27 / Mario Martins Atelier - Interior Photography, Facade
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The other bedrooms and support areas are located on the lower storey.

Save this picture!
House 27 / Mario Martins Atelier - Image 20 of 20
Facades

Outdoor stairs hug the volume leading to a roof terrace from where the view is even more breath-taking.

Save this picture!
House 27 / Mario Martins Atelier - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Mario Martins Atelier
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "House 27 / Mario Martins Atelier" [Casa 27 / Mario Martins Atelier] 03 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985249/house-27-mario-martins-atelier> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags