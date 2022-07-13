Biot Municipal Building Extension / Atelier EGR

+ 45

Text description provided by the architects. The extension develops below the level of the public square. The roof constitutes a new floor in the continuity of the public square. It highlights, in perspective, the Saint-Roch chapel as a link and historical heritage.

This continuity of ground will take the view towards the valleys, towards the great landscape. This belvedere will find at its end an elevator visible as a campanile, a unique emergence on the square with the chapel, which will allow the level of the historic center to be linked with the level of the Bâchettes car park.

The interior of the meeting room highlights the nature of the ground by revealing the rock at the foot of the chapel through a rear patio.