World
Biot Municipal Building Extension / Atelier EGR

Biot Municipal Building Extension / Atelier EGR - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeBiot Municipal Building Extension / Atelier EGR - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, CourtyardBiot Municipal Building Extension / Atelier EGR - Interior Photography, Facade, Column, ArchBiot Municipal Building Extension / Atelier EGR - Interior Photography+ 45

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Municipal Building, Extension
Biot, France
  • Architects: Atelier EGR
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Giaime Meloni
Biot Municipal Building Extension / Atelier EGR - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Giaime Meloni
Biot Municipal Building Extension / Atelier EGR - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Giaime Meloni

Text description provided by the architects. The extension develops below the level of the public square. The roof constitutes a new floor in the continuity of the public square. It highlights, in perspective, the Saint-Roch chapel as a link and historical heritage.

Biot Municipal Building Extension / Atelier EGR - Image 37 of 45
Plan
Biot Municipal Building Extension / Atelier EGR - Image 40 of 45
Section

This continuity of ground will take the view towards the valleys, towards the great landscape. This belvedere will find at its end an elevator visible as a campanile, a unique emergence on the square with the chapel, which will allow the level of the historic center to be linked with the level of the Bâchettes car park.

Biot Municipal Building Extension / Atelier EGR - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Giaime Meloni
Biot Municipal Building Extension / Atelier EGR - Interior Photography, Column
© Giaime Meloni

The interior of the meeting room highlights the nature of the ground by revealing the rock at the foot of the chapel through a rear patio.

Biot Municipal Building Extension / Atelier EGR - Interior Photography
© Giaime Meloni
Biot Municipal Building Extension / Atelier EGR - Interior Photography
© Giaime Meloni

Project gallery

Project location

Address:06410 Biot, France

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Atelier EGR
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureGovernmentMunicipal buildingRefurbishmentExtensionFrance
Cite: "Biot Municipal Building Extension / Atelier EGR" 13 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985243/biot-municipal-building-extension-atelier-egr> ISSN 0719-8884

