World
ISSN 0719-8884

  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Cultural Center
  Turkey
  Antalya Türkan Soray Cultural Center / Nous Architecture

Antalya Türkan Soray Cultural Center / Nous Architecture

Antalya Türkan Soray Cultural Center / Nous Architecture

Antalya Türkan Soray Cultural Center / Nous Architecture - Exterior PhotographyAntalya Türkan Soray Cultural Center / Nous Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, HandrailAntalya Türkan Soray Cultural Center / Nous Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, ConcreteAntalya Türkan Soray Cultural Center / Nous Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam+ 42

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Cultural Center
Antalya, Turkey
  Design Team : Cihan Sevindik, Doğan Türkkan, Tuna Han Koç, Zeynep Canan Aksu
  • City : Antalya
  • Country : Turkey
Antalya Türkan Soray Cultural Center / Nous Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Yercekim Architectural Photograph

Context - Antalya has a Mediterranean climate and this climate affects people’s daily routine and human ergonomics. Because of the climatic conditions, socialization is happening after the sunset. So it is indispensable to preserve the trees in the competition area and design the building as a sunshade.

Antalya Türkan Soray Cultural Center / Nous Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Yercekim Architectural Photograph
Antalya Türkan Soray Cultural Center / Nous Architecture - Image 27 of 42
Site Plan
Antalya Türkan Soray Cultural Center / Nous Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Yercekim Architectural Photograph

The competition area is in the middle of the medium-density housing zone. Therefore the purpose of the design is to attract the users to the area, not only for the main course of the building but also for socializing. İt is preferred that the organizing of the building and the landscape is permeable and flexible for that reason.

Antalya Türkan Soray Cultural Center / Nous Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete
© Yercekim Architectural Photograph
Antalya Türkan Soray Cultural Center / Nous Architecture - Image 41 of 42
Diagram 2
Antalya Türkan Soray Cultural Center / Nous Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Yercekim Architectural Photograph

Designing - Multi-purpose Performing Arts Hall became the dominant unit in the building because of its acoustical and other needs. The hall is supported by an orchestra pit, stages, and technical rooms. So it’s optimized for any other activities. The foyer, workshops, and rehearsal rooms are open to ‘’Art Street’’ which connects the users in the park and all functions in the building. A restaurant, an observation platform, public areas, and courtyards are designed in order to use the building day/night and in summer/winter.

Antalya Türkan Soray Cultural Center / Nous Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair
© Yercekim Architectural Photograph
Antalya Türkan Soray Cultural Center / Nous Architecture - Image 33 of 42
East Elevation & Section
Antalya Türkan Soray Cultural Center / Nous Architecture - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Handrail
© Yercekim Architectural Photograph

Courtesy of the terrace and walking platforms, the building can be used not only on the ground but also on different levels. So a sustainable design is created with a foyer along the park, the ’’Art Street’’ and the open spaces which connect the users and environment.

Antalya Türkan Soray Cultural Center / Nous Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Yercekim Architectural Photograph

Project location

Address:Antalya, Turkey

Nous Architecture
Concrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureCultural CenterTurkey
Cite: "Antalya Türkan Soray Cultural Center / Nous Architecture" 12 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985241/antalya-turkan-soray-cultural-center-nous-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

