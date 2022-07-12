We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Berkeley Hotel / Meridian 105 Architecture

Berkeley Hotel / Meridian 105 Architecture

Berkeley Hotel / Meridian 105 Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeBerkeley Hotel / Meridian 105 Architecture - Exterior PhotographyBerkeley Hotel / Meridian 105 Architecture - Interior Photography, DoorBerkeley Hotel / Meridian 105 Architecture - Image 5 of 24+ 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hotels, Decoration & Ornament
Denver, United States
Berkeley Hotel / Meridian 105 Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Justin Martin Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The Berkeley Hotel is a boutique three-story hotel located on a small-scale commercial main street of a primarily residential neighborhood in the heart of Northwest Denver. The design features 17 luxury hotel suites, a 3,100 square-foot bakery, office space, and a parking structure.

Berkeley Hotel / Meridian 105 Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Justin Martin Photography
Berkeley Hotel / Meridian 105 Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© AT Media
Berkeley Hotel / Meridian 105 Architecture - Image 20 of 24
1º Floor Plan

Connectivity is the central design theme, with a plan and fenestration concept that connects occupants to the outdoors, to light and nature, and to the people of the neighborhood.  In an effort to create meaningful and connective space, multi-story wrapping porches were incorporated as a modern take on the buildings that line the streets of New Orleans’ French Quarter. Hotel patrons are drawn to the exterior by these porches promoting interaction between the building inhabitants and people at the street level.

Berkeley Hotel / Meridian 105 Architecture - Image 5 of 24
© Justin Martin Photography

A layered façade composed of unique brick screening and a concrete exoskele­ton provides visual access to the streetscape but also allows for privacy when needed. The multifunctional brick screens also create circulation boundaries and provide shading of afternoon sunlight. The exterior materials were selected to convey authenticity and a handmade quality complimentary to the neighborhood scale.   

Berkeley Hotel / Meridian 105 Architecture - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© AT Media
Berkeley Hotel / Meridian 105 Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© AT Media
Berkeley Hotel / Meridian 105 Architecture - Image 24 of 24
Detail

Throughout the interior, natural light permeates deep into the building plan via a two-story skylit atrium around which the hotel suites and circulation corridors are organized. A rooftop amenity deck provides additional common space for hotel patrons.

Berkeley Hotel / Meridian 105 Architecture - Interior Photography
© AT Media
Berkeley Hotel / Meridian 105 Architecture - Interior Photography
© AT Media

The building structure incorporates post-tensioned concrete slabs that span from an internal column grid to a load-bearing exterior skeleton.  This approach allowed for the structural system to become a design feature and facilitated fewer columns within the footprint of the hotel suites.  The exterior skeleton creates the outer boundary of the hotel’s exterior porch and functions as an armature that supports the brick screening.

Berkeley Hotel / Meridian 105 Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© AT Media

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Denver, Colorado, United States

Meridian 105 Architecture
