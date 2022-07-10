We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Orchard Manufacturing Co. Office / Bent Architecture

Orchard Manufacturing Co. Office / Bent Architecture

Orchard Manufacturing Co. Office / Bent Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, BeamOrchard Manufacturing Co. Office / Bent Architecture - Interior Photography, StairsOrchard Manufacturing Co. Office / Bent Architecture - Exterior Photography, Fence, HandrailOrchard Manufacturing Co. Office / Bent Architecture - Interior Photography

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Industrial Architecture, Offices
Rowville, Australia
Orchard Manufacturing Co. Office / Bent Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Tatjana Plitt

Text description provided by the architects. Orchard Manufacturing offers a new approach to factory design, one which creates a happy and healthy workplace inspired by nature.

Orchard Manufacturing Co. Office / Bent Architecture - Interior Photography
© Tatjana Plitt
Orchard Manufacturing Co. Office / Bent Architecture - Interior Photography
© Tatjana Plitt

As a company, Orchard Manufacturing espouses a natural ethos, yet it's hard to imagine an environment further removed from nature than a manufacturing plant! Inspired by the ideology of artist and activist, Friedensreich Hundertwasser, this new production facility is different.  It takes the spirit of the surrounding natural world and weaves it through the interior of an existing warehouse shell.

Orchard Manufacturing Co. Office / Bent Architecture - Interior Photography
© Tatjana Plitt
Orchard Manufacturing Co. Office / Bent Architecture - Image 25 of 31
Plan - Ground Floor
Orchard Manufacturing Co. Office / Bent Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Tatjana Plitt

"The spiral lies at that very point where inanimate matter is transformed into life. I am convinced, for example, that the act of creation has the nature of a spiral. The true spiral is not geometric but vegetative. It has swellings, becomes thinner and thicker, and flows around obstacles who are in her way." Friedensreich Hundertwasser

Orchard Manufacturing Co. Office / Bent Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Bed
© Tatjana Plitt
Orchard Manufacturing Co. Office / Bent Architecture - Interior Photography, Fence, Handrail, Steel
© Tatjana Plitt

Harnessing the vegetative spirals of Hundertwasser, the spirit of the landscape - expressed through color and texture - is encouraged to flow from the nearby indigenous reserve into the interior of the production facility. These elements ebb and flow around the interior, informing the selection of finishes and materials and even inspiring naturally undulating floors.

Orchard Manufacturing Co. Office / Bent Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs, Fence, Handrail, Beam
© Tatjana Plitt
Orchard Manufacturing Co. Office / Bent Architecture - Image 27 of 31
Section A
Orchard Manufacturing Co. Office / Bent Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Tatjana Plitt

The project creates an engaging and vibrant work environment, the antithesis of the sterile and oppressive environments we typically associate with production facilities. Colour, texture, and organic shapes create an uplifting and exciting space, bringing a smile to employees' and visitors' faces alike.

Orchard Manufacturing Co. Office / Bent Architecture - Interior Photography
© Tatjana Plitt

Project location

Address:Rowville VIC 3178, Australia

Bent Architecture
