World
Rausa Pavilion / Atelier Faber

Rausa Pavilion / Atelier Faber

Rausa Pavilion / Atelier Faber - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeRausa Pavilion / Atelier Faber - Exterior PhotographyRausa Pavilion / Atelier Faber - Interior PhotographyRausa Pavilion / Atelier Faber - Exterior Photography+ 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Installations & Structures
Reims, France
  • Architects: Atelier Faber
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  95
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Giaime Meloni
  • Lead Architects : Luca Antognoli, Gabriel Pontoizeau
  • City : Reims
  • Country : France
Rausa Pavilion / Atelier Faber - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Giaime Meloni

Text description provided by the architects. Rausa, an exhibition of poetry and ecological positioning, compels visitors to think about the development of the city of Reims in its relationship with its natural environment and about whether the destruction of wetlands is contributing to flooding.

Rausa Pavilion / Atelier Faber - Exterior Photography
© Giaime Meloni
Rausa Pavilion / Atelier Faber - Exterior Photography
© Giaime Meloni
Rausa Pavilion / Atelier Faber - Image 16 of 16
Axo

Artists Luca Antognoli and Gabriel Pontoizeau, the founders of Atelier Faber, pay homage to reeds – iconic wetland plants entrenched in the collective mind. Reeds are traditionally used to make thatch roofing, and here, this plant is the sole material used for a circular pavilion opened to the sky above, in the center of the courtyard of honor at the Musée Saint-Remi.

Rausa Pavilion / Atelier Faber - Interior Photography
© Giaime Meloni
Rausa Pavilion / Atelier Faber - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Arcade
© Giaime Meloni

Bundles of reeds are stacked on top of one another to form a solid outer wall of cut reed stems, contrasting with a sensitive and delicate interior composed of the reed flowers, brought to life by the path of the Sun and breath of the wind.

Rausa Pavilion / Atelier Faber - Interior Photography
© Giaime Meloni
Rausa Pavilion / Atelier Faber - Interior Photography
© Giaime Meloni

Rausa is a metaphor, personifying what remains of the green space in the heart of our region, in order to raise awareness about its progressive decline and to support its preservation and development. The reed bundles used for building Rausa are raw and unprocessed.

Rausa Pavilion / Atelier Faber - Image 15 of 16
Diagram

Supplied by the company Rosobren (creator of organic and geo-sourced reed-based materials), they will be reused so that they can be converted into various products for a sustainable approach to a circular economy and zero waste.

Rausa Pavilion / Atelier Faber - Exterior Photography
© Giaime Meloni

Project location

Address:Saint-Remi, 51100 Reims, France

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
