World
Star House / Célula . Arquitectura e Consultoria

Star House / Célula . Arquitectura e Consultoria
Star House / Célula . Arquitectura e Consultoria - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Brick, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Nuno Almendra

Star House / Célula . Arquitectura e Consultoria - Exterior Photography

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Extension
Lisboa, Portugal
  Construction : X-Log
  Landscape : In loco_arquitectura paisagista + Pátio atelier
  Climate Design : Manuel Portela
  City : Lisboa
  Country : Portugal
Star House / Célula . Arquitectura e Consultoria - Exterior Photography
© Nuno Almendra

Text description provided by the architects. A house from the beginning of the twentieth century, situated in a privileged area of Lisbon, composed of three floors and a garage, with a splendorous garden at the back. There are various living rooms of many sizes, a beautiful library facing the garden, three bedrooms, and an attic for storage.

Star House / Célula . Arquitectura e Consultoria - Exterior Photography
© Nuno Almendra
Star House / Célula . Arquitectura e Consultoria - Image 31 of 42
Plan - General
Star House / Célula . Arquitectura e Consultoria - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Nuno Almendra
Star House / Célula . Arquitectura e Consultoria - Interior Photography, Windows
© Patrícia Chorão Ramalho
Star House / Célula . Arquitectura e Consultoria - Image 40 of 42
Elevation
Star House / Célula . Arquitectura e Consultoria - Interior Photography
© Nuno Almendra

The project involves a global renovation, a greater challenge to make punctual interventions throughout the whole house, introducing the necessary elements that will be adequate for today's comfortable way of living, without superimposing to the original, project. For this purpose, a criterion selection was made in the selection of materials for executing this project, priority was given to local materials, some even artisanal manufacturing. The attic was transformed for the children's use. On this floor exclusively, the option was made for a more modern intervention, contrasting with the renovated long mansards, the most outstanding design elements on this floor.

Star House / Célula . Arquitectura e Consultoria - Exterior Photography
© Nuno Almendra
Star House / Célula . Arquitectura e Consultoria - Exterior Photography
© Nuno Almendra

Outside, a new permanence area was created at the end of the garden, near the tank adapted nowadays for bathing. Diluted amongst the green landscape, the outhouse at the back reflects all this vegetation by means of its beautiful green facade tiles. The landscape designers' team has worked in a very critical and careful manner. Many existent plants were replanted and new areas were created for the vegetable garden and clothesline as being complementary functional spaces for the houses' daily living.

Star House / Célula . Arquitectura e Consultoria - Exterior Photography
© Nuno Almendra

Célula Arquitectura e Consultoria
