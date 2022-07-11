We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Bossa Nova House / Juliana Risso Arquitetura

Bossa Nova House / Juliana Risso Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, ChairBossa Nova House / Juliana Risso Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows, Table, ChairBossa Nova House / Juliana Risso Arquitetura - Exterior PhotographyBossa Nova House / Juliana Risso Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows+ 25

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Distrito de Bonfim Paulista, Brazil
  • Architects: Juliana Risso Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  7546 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Felipe Araujo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Atlas Concorde, Florense, Arte Rochas, Automundi, CasaNova marmoraria, Coberpool, Domini marcenaria, Espadari Esquadrias, Hipervidros, Neomix concreto, Serralheria Prol, SolarMill
  • Lead Architect : Juliana Risso
  • Project Team : Marcelo Panico
  • Builder : Rocha Construtora
  • Landscaping : Alex Hanazaki
  • Lighting : Lucenera
  • Structure : Etec Engenharia
  • Hydraulic Engineering : BL engenharia Hidraúlica
  • Electrical Engineering : Carrenho Faria engenharia Elétrica
  • Air Conditioning : 3D ar condicionado
  • Interior Design : Juliana Risso
  • City : Distrito de Bonfim Paulista
  • Country : Brazil
Bossa Nova House / Juliana Risso Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Felipe Araujo

Text description provided by the architects. Despite the abundant flora and fauna, Brazilian architecture often resists finding strategies to integrate the house with the natural environment, whether within the urban center or entangled in the various Brazilian biomes.

Bossa Nova House / Juliana Risso Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Chair
© Felipe Araujo

Here was an exceptionally bright forest, as if she owned the land herself.

Bossa Nova House / Juliana Risso Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Felipe Araujo
Bossa Nova House / Juliana Risso Arquitetura - Image 21 of 25
Plan - Ground floor

Blinding the facade, respecting the privacy that residents sought, and opening the living spaces of the residence to this forest on the side of the lot, without making appropriations, became the project's conceptual key.

Bossa Nova House / Juliana Risso Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Felipe Araujo

The path designed of stone and wood that cuts the axis of the ground floor allows users to enter the house through an unlit corridor that only has artificial light; like a tunnel where you go blind, and when you leave, you can glimpse the light and recognition of a spacious environment, illuminated and framed by nature, the living room.

Bossa Nova House / Juliana Risso Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room
© Felipe Araujo
Bossa Nova House / Juliana Risso Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Bedroom
© Felipe Araujo

The search for an architecture that would translate not only personal taste but the simplification trend that we seek in our lives was taken as a side - after all, all the space and architecture conceived should be designed to be occupied by dreams, people, and their objects.

Bossa Nova House / Juliana Risso Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Felipe Araujo
Bossa Nova House / Juliana Risso Arquitetura - Image 22 of 25
Plan - 1st floor

Thus, a residential project is born for a couple and their two children, who love the history of modern architecture, visual arts, music, and its bossa nova.

Bossa Nova House / Juliana Risso Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Felipe Araujo

The program is based on an intimate house on the upper floor, with all rooms opening onto an extensive open veranda, and a long solarium, as a contemplative area that guarantees natural ventilation and lighting. The windows are at the level of the forest treetops, and aluminum brises-Soleil filter the light inside, creating a great feeling of thermal comfort even on the hottest days.

Bossa Nova House / Juliana Risso Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden, Patio
© Felipe Araujo

In the lower part, the living room has total visual permeability with the exterior mediated by a glass cloth made with sliding frames, transforming the entire social area into a terrace. All rooms are interconnected by doors and panels that delimit the spaces without demarcating isolated areas. The living room, pantry, office, terrace, and pool are connected by the transparency of the house.

Bossa Nova House / Juliana Risso Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Felipe Araujo

The interior, marked by choices of original pieces from antique shops, pieces chosen on trips, and family gifts, gained the air of the houses of Bossa Nova, where our great designers had their heyday. The search for each piece, each frame, and each adornment gives the project an important and unique singularity.

Bossa Nova House / Juliana Risso Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Felipe Araujo

Project gallery

Cite: "Bossa Nova House / Juliana Risso Arquitetura" [Casa Bossa Nova / Juliana Risso Arquitetura] 11 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985030/bossa-nova-house-juliana-risso-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

