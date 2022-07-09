We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. RB 182 House / Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio

RB 182 House / Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio

Save this project
RB 182 House / Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio

RB 182 House / Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio - Interior PhotographyRB 182 House / Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio - Interior Photography, StairsRB 182 House / Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Table, Windows, CountertopRB 182 House / Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Ludhiāna, India
  • City : Ludhiāna
  • Country : India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
RB 182 House / Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio - Interior Photography
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

Text description provided by the architects. We constantly seek to promote an appreciation of what is really important in life, eliminating from our architecture anything that is not essential, thus reaching states of inner peace through conscious contemplation. Good architecture pauses the mind and makes you enter the silence, and in that silence, you might find a small glimpse of peace. 

Save this picture!
RB 182 House / Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio - Exterior Photography
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj
Save this picture!
RB 182 House / Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio - Image 16 of 18
Plans
Save this picture!
RB 182 House / Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj
Save this picture!
RB 182 House / Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

The abode is a satirical implication of art and technology, an alliance of a distinct aesthetic attitude and building materials, assimilating the emotions and life patterns of the inhabitants, infusing minimalist efficacies. Gradually emerging out of the greens, the hybrid structure defies the rules of gravity and hovers mid-air, insinuating the space beyond the known dimensions with its blocks floating into space, one set perpendicular and the other one strategically set running parallel to the road, capturing different views of the adjacent greens.

Save this picture!
RB 182 House / Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Table, Windows, Countertop
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj
Save this picture!
RB 182 House / Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio - Image 17 of 18
Sections
Save this picture!
RB 182 House / Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio - Interior Photography
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

Taking into account the owner’s desire to habitat in a truly relaxed natural setup amidst green pockets, the planes of the building effortlessly frame the natural setup, concurrently maintaining the same character lines inside and outside the building, generating an evident aesthetic & sensorial consequence, yet establishing a dichotomy between the butch & brutal greys of the exterior and the tender & sophisticated whites of the interiors.

Save this picture!
RB 182 House / Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio - Exterior Photography
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj
Save this picture!
RB 182 House / Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio - Interior Photography
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

The house is divided into three monolithic blocks positioned in a distinct axis connected by a fluidic continuum of spaces and intimate silences filled up by the voids holding time in suspension. The material expression remains consonant with the logical coherent structure, unifying the western design influences along with the indigenous technologies and procuring Vedic principles, an alluring experience created by amalgamating the five elements of nature, arousing all human senses. 

Save this picture!
RB 182 House / Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj
Save this picture!
RB 182 House / Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio - Image 18 of 18
Elevations
Save this picture!
RB 182 House / Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

The solid light of the sun enters the building through immaculate iterations, illuminating and breaking the darkness of the spaces in shadow to perform a dramatic light show on the planes of white and grey serving as an antipode to the unfathomable façade.

Save this picture!
RB 182 House / Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "RB 182 House / Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio" 09 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984937/rb-182-house-minimalist-architecture-and-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream