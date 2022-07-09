RB 182 House / Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio

+ 18

City : Ludhiāna

Country : India

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. We constantly seek to promote an appreciation of what is really important in life, eliminating from our architecture anything that is not essential, thus reaching states of inner peace through conscious contemplation. Good architecture pauses the mind and makes you enter the silence, and in that silence, you might find a small glimpse of peace.

The abode is a satirical implication of art and technology, an alliance of a distinct aesthetic attitude and building materials, assimilating the emotions and life patterns of the inhabitants, infusing minimalist efficacies. Gradually emerging out of the greens, the hybrid structure defies the rules of gravity and hovers mid-air, insinuating the space beyond the known dimensions with its blocks floating into space, one set perpendicular and the other one strategically set running parallel to the road, capturing different views of the adjacent greens.

Taking into account the owner’s desire to habitat in a truly relaxed natural setup amidst green pockets, the planes of the building effortlessly frame the natural setup, concurrently maintaining the same character lines inside and outside the building, generating an evident aesthetic & sensorial consequence, yet establishing a dichotomy between the butch & brutal greys of the exterior and the tender & sophisticated whites of the interiors.

The house is divided into three monolithic blocks positioned in a distinct axis connected by a fluidic continuum of spaces and intimate silences filled up by the voids holding time in suspension. The material expression remains consonant with the logical coherent structure, unifying the western design influences along with the indigenous technologies and procuring Vedic principles, an alluring experience created by amalgamating the five elements of nature, arousing all human senses.

The solid light of the sun enters the building through immaculate iterations, illuminating and breaking the darkness of the spaces in shadow to perform a dramatic light show on the planes of white and grey serving as an antipode to the unfathomable façade.