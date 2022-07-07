The Surry Residential Building / Angelo Candalepas and Associates

+ 30

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. I had wanted to create a building that would offer something to the walking Sydney-sider; an urban building that was made with humans in mind; a building that was able to offer a smile to people as they walk toward the city and an even bigger smile to them as they walk away.

Angelo Candalepas 2019

Fronting a major arterial road in Surry Hills, on the fringe of the city, this medium-density development of 24 new apartments makes a strong and considered contribution to the streetscape. It is an appropriate scale to its surrounding urban context, exhibiting a limited palette of materials. These considerations contributed to the rare decision made by authorities to remove the two heritage (contributory) buildings to make way for this exciting project.

Designed in close collaboration with clients Oscar and Camilla Done this thoughtfully detailed and well-planned project provides consistent and uncompromised amenities throughout. It successfully answers design challenges, whilst prioritizing principles of environmentally sustainable building design. Creative solutions have been sought to address noise and sun, shielding and protecting its inhabitants whilst offering light and efficient ventilation.

The street-facing façades are well articulated and form a rhythm with the use of recesses and expressed material junctions, promoting a play of shadow and light. Concrete and glass blocks are the main materials used for the façade whilst the ceramic tiles, screens, aluminum framing, and glass have been carefully selected for the smaller façade elements; refining the architectural language and humanizing the appearance of the harder materials.

With the help of changing light conditions, the glittering tapestry of turquoise and tangerine-colored ceramic tiles animates the distinctive Elizabeth Street façade, refreshing and re-energizing a once-neglected part of our city. New retail spaces at ground level inject life onto the streetscape, making it a priority once more.

Inside, unexpected private sanctuaries and hidden oases are offered by the presence of intimate internal courtyards and communal areas. As a catalyst for social interaction, they are sanctuaries of attractive and inviting spaces that reveal themselves to the residents and neighboring properties with modesty.