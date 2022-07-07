We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Australia
  5. The Surry Residential Building / Angelo Candalepas and Associates

The Surry Residential Building / Angelo Candalepas and Associates

The Surry Residential Building / Angelo Candalepas and Associates - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeThe Surry Residential Building / Angelo Candalepas and Associates - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeThe Surry Residential Building / Angelo Candalepas and Associates - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeThe Surry Residential Building / Angelo Candalepas and Associates - Exterior Photography, Facade+ 30

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Apartments
Surry Hills, Australia
The Surry Residential Building / Angelo Candalepas and Associates - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Rory Gardiner

Text description provided by the architects. I had wanted to create a building that would offer something to the walking Sydney-sider; an urban building that was made with humans in mind; a building that was able to offer a smile to people as they walk toward the city and an even bigger smile to them as they walk away.
Angelo Candalepas 2019

The Surry Residential Building / Angelo Candalepas and Associates - Exterior Photography
© Rory Gardiner
The Surry Residential Building / Angelo Candalepas and Associates - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Rory Gardiner

Fronting a major arterial road in Surry Hills, on the fringe of the city, this medium-density development of 24 new apartments makes a strong and considered contribution to the streetscape. It is an appropriate scale to its surrounding urban context, exhibiting a limited palette of materials. These considerations contributed to the rare decision made by authorities to remove the two heritage (contributory) buildings to make way for this exciting project.

The Surry Residential Building / Angelo Candalepas and Associates - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Rory Gardiner
The Surry Residential Building / Angelo Candalepas and Associates - Image 24 of 30
Plan - 1st Floor
The Surry Residential Building / Angelo Candalepas and Associates - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Rory Gardiner

Designed in close collaboration with clients Oscar and Camilla Done this thoughtfully detailed and well-planned project provides consistent and uncompromised amenities throughout. It successfully answers design challenges, whilst prioritizing principles of environmentally sustainable building design. Creative solutions have been sought to address noise and sun, shielding and protecting its inhabitants whilst offering light and efficient ventilation.

The Surry Residential Building / Angelo Candalepas and Associates - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade
© Rory Gardiner
The Surry Residential Building / Angelo Candalepas and Associates - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Rory Gardiner

The street-facing façades are well articulated and form a rhythm with the use of recesses and expressed material junctions, promoting a play of shadow and light. Concrete and glass blocks are the main materials used for the façade whilst the ceramic tiles, screens, aluminum framing, and glass have been carefully selected for the smaller façade elements; refining the architectural language and humanizing the appearance of the harder materials.

The Surry Residential Building / Angelo Candalepas and Associates - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Rory Gardiner
The Surry Residential Building / Angelo Candalepas and Associates - Image 29 of 30
Section A

With the help of changing light conditions, the glittering tapestry of turquoise and tangerine-colored ceramic tiles animates the distinctive Elizabeth Street façade, refreshing and re-energizing a once-neglected part of our city. New retail spaces at ground level inject life onto the streetscape, making it a priority once more.

The Surry Residential Building / Angelo Candalepas and Associates - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Rory Gardiner

Inside, unexpected private sanctuaries and hidden oases are offered by the presence of intimate internal courtyards and communal areas. As a catalyst for social interaction, they are sanctuaries of attractive and inviting spaces that reveal themselves to the residents and neighboring properties with modesty.

The Surry Residential Building / Angelo Candalepas and Associates - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Rory Gardiner

Project location

Address:432-444 Elizabeth St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia

About this office
Candalepas Associates
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsAustralia
Cite: "The Surry Residential Building / Angelo Candalepas and Associates" 07 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984899/the-surry-residential-building-angelo-candalepas-and-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

