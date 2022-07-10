We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  House Along Cul de Sac / T2P Architects Office

House Along Cul de Sac / T2P Architects Office

House Along Cul de Sac / T2P Architects Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Concrete
House Along Cul de Sac / T2P Architects Office - Interior Photography, Chair
House Along Cul de Sac / T2P Architects Office - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Bathtub
House Along Cul de Sac / T2P Architects Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail

Houses
Kōbe, Japan
House Along Cul de Sac / T2P Architects Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Concrete
© Shigeo Ogawa

Text description provided by the architects. The site is a residential area in Kobe, Japan with a view of Kobe Bay below. The site is on a slope that descends to the south and the north side of the lot faces a circular plaza in a cul-de-sac on a subdivision development road.

House Along Cul de Sac / T2P Architects Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Shigeo Ogawa
House Along Cul de Sac / T2P Architects Office - Image 16 of 22
Plan - First floor
House Along Cul de Sac / T2P Architects Office - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Facade, Windows
© Shigeo Ogawa
House Along Cul de Sac / T2P Architects Office - Interior Photography, Chair
© Shigeo Ogawa

The client wanted a spatial design that would take advantage of the site shape, which was a quarter of a circle made by a cul-de-sac. We proposed a dynamic circulation between the circular arc-shaped walls that connects into staircases and atrium indoor and outdoor. This three-dimensional movement and the space created by the curved walls create a living space that links spatial change with daily life.

House Along Cul de Sac / T2P Architects Office - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Shigeo Ogawa
House Along Cul de Sac / T2P Architects Office - Image 22 of 22
Section
House Along Cul de Sac / T2P Architects Office - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Bathtub
© Shigeo Ogawa

Rectangular rooms are arranged in a geese pattern on the south side of the architectural volume, separated from the street by a curved wall. The architectural space has a circulation system with various external spaces, such as a space under the eaves, a terrace enclosed by a wall, and a rooftop terrace with an open view.

House Along Cul de Sac / T2P Architects Office - Exterior Photography
© Shigeo Ogawa

T2P Architects Office
