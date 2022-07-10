House Along Cul de Sac / T2P Architects Office

+ 22

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The site is a residential area in Kobe, Japan with a view of Kobe Bay below. The site is on a slope that descends to the south and the north side of the lot faces a circular plaza in a cul-de-sac on a subdivision development road.

The client wanted a spatial design that would take advantage of the site shape, which was a quarter of a circle made by a cul-de-sac. We proposed a dynamic circulation between the circular arc-shaped walls that connects into staircases and atrium indoor and outdoor. This three-dimensional movement and the space created by the curved walls create a living space that links spatial change with daily life.

Rectangular rooms are arranged in a geese pattern on the south side of the architectural volume, separated from the street by a curved wall. The architectural space has a circulation system with various external spaces, such as a space under the eaves, a terrace enclosed by a wall, and a rooftop terrace with an open view.