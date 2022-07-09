We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  SS House / Rakta Studio

SS House / Rakta Studio

SS House / Rakta Studio

SS House / Rakta Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, BeamSS House / Rakta Studio - Interior Photography, Dining roomSS House / Rakta Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, ChairSS House / Rakta Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Bandung, Indonesia
  • Architects: Rakta Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  650
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :KIE
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Blanco, Schneider Electric, Signify, Kaii Living – Wood working, Quadra Surface, TOTO (sanitary), YKK Alumunium
  • Landscape : Nirwana Landscape
  • Lead Architects : Vidor Saputro, Darryl Fernaldi
  • Design Team : Vidor Saputro, Darryl Fernaldi
  • Clients : Sendi & Sarah
  • Collaborators : Henley Interior, Kaiiliving, Henley Interior, Kaiiliving
  • City : Bandung
  • Country : Indonesia
SS House / Rakta Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Windows, Chair, Beam
© KIE

Text description provided by the architects. The site located in the suburb area, SS House was built inside of an exclusive residential area named Kota Baru Parahyangan, Padalarang, West Java, Indonesia. SS House is a “weekend house” a semi-resort concept, a place of retreat from the capital city. The landscape, culture, and climate are considered as main points throughout the design process of SS House. As the building has two faces the front and the back area. The front façade of SS House was composed of a greyish cantilevered box, a stacking of stone veneer, and timber screens as the building faces west. Timber screens become the device to soften rendered walls, create privacy and unify the façade. In addition, the timber screens are also moveable to create dynamic vibes for SS House. 

SS House / Rakta Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room
© KIE
SS House / Rakta Studio - Image 18 of 23
Plan - 1st floor
SS House / Rakta Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room
© KIE

The outdoor porch of SS House is composed of black leather marble, a stone veneer, a fish pond with natural stone blocks, and greeneries that created tropical, warm yet cozy vibes. The main front door was created by a solid timber combined with an oxidized copper plate. The motive of the oxidized copper plate is called “kawung” which means perfection and purity, also crafted by a local artist. The foyer of SS House has a double-volume ceiling, creating a luxurious and spacious space with a stacking rectangular-shaped teak veneer as the divider of an exposed concrete staircase with a timber finished also. The ground floor is a fluid space for the family and friends to gather, meet and dine within one open-plan space enclosed by a large sliding glass door panel. When fully opened, the ground floor becomes seamless between inside and outside of the house. There is a swimming pool with a glass 

SS House / Rakta Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Chair
© KIE
SS House / Rakta Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© KIE

panel at the back beside the living room and the dining room. The SS House was created with multiple different human scales for a dynamic space. The living room is composed of a timber ceiling and a lower ceiling height than the dining room area, creating an intimate yet warm vibe. The ground floor provides a living room, dining room, pantry, two bedrooms, and a semi-outdoor bathroom. The semi-basement floor provides service areas and a multifunction room. As the second floor provides more private areas such as the master bedroom and kids' bedroom. The master bathroom of SS House is one of a kind. The master bathroom was created with a semi-resort concept, a semi-outdoor with a lake view, and a glass-bottomed fish pond above the shower area. 

SS House / Rakta Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Chair, Courtyard
© KIE
SS House / Rakta Studio - Image 20 of 23
Section A-A
SS House / Rakta Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room
© KIE

Three elements – natural stones, timber, and greenery are present throughout the SS House, tying them closely to the given brief by the client –natural, earthy tones and a simple touch of local craftmanship yet impactful. The balance of materials establishes a balance outlook. As the greenery softens the robust edges of the stacked boxes and exposed steel beam also the timber complement and unifies these materials overall. 

SS House / Rakta Studio - Exterior Photography, Table, Windows, Facade, Chair, Courtyard
© KIE

Project gallery

About this office
Rakta Studio
Office

Cite: "SS House / Rakta Studio" 09 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984839/ss-house-rakta-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

