World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. Austria
  5. Learn Scape / INNOCAD Architecture

Learn Scape / INNOCAD Architecture

Learn Scape / INNOCAD Architecture
Learn Scape / INNOCAD Architecture - Interior Photography, Shelving, Chair
© Paul Ott

Learn Scape / INNOCAD Architecture - Interior Photography, Closet, ShelvingLearn Scape / INNOCAD Architecture - Interior Photography, ShelvingLearn Scape / INNOCAD Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, WindowsLearn Scape / INNOCAD Architecture - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Chair+ 13

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Community Center, Refurbishment
Leoben, Austria
Learn Scape / INNOCAD Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows
© Paul Ott

Text description provided by the architects. The new design for the knowledge and communication center in Leoben, Austria, includes the institution´s interior, integrated into the ground floor of the Museum Center Leoben, and the exterior design of the corresponding terrace towards the city´s town hall.

Learn Scape / INNOCAD Architecture - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Paul Ott

The element of the circle is the conceptual link between the heterogeneous parts of the existing museum building, a historic convent structure with an extension by Günther Domenig. A colored band of modular shelves extends the flooring´s raster into the third dimension, creating a spatial framework.

Learn Scape / INNOCAD Architecture - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving
© Paul Ott
Learn Scape / INNOCAD Architecture - Image 11 of 13
Floor Plan

The holistic concept offers different types of creative spaces, including stimulating, collaborating, reflective and playful with customized tactile and spatial qualities, aiming to support the intake of knowledge. The orange color scheme and abstract nature motifs are inspired by the city´s tradition as a steel and university city.

Learn Scape / INNOCAD Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Paul Ott
Learn Scape / INNOCAD Architecture - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Paul Ott

The library was formerly a space for books, but we wanted to transform it into a space for the community. Our goal was to create a social hub for the city and the surrounding educational institutions, a place uniting knowledge transfer and social connectivity. We also strongly believe in the democratic ideal of the library, connecting people from all walks of life. It also fits well in our time, focusing on sustainability, health, and well-being as well as a rising sharing economy.

Learn Scape / INNOCAD Architecture - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Chair
© Paul Ott

Project location

Address:8700 Leoben, Austria

INNOCAD Architecture
