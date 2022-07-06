We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Paradinha 11 Cabins in the Woods / SUMMARY

Paradinha 11 Cabins in the Woods / SUMMARY
Paradinha 11 Cabins in the Woods / SUMMARY - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

+ 40

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Cabins & Lodges, Tourism
Alvarenga, Portugal
  • Architects: SUMMARY
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  512
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Recer, Ariston, Bronpi, Maximoferta, Roca, Tacorsil, Teka, Zanussi
  • Project Team : Samuel Gonçalves, João Meira, Inês Vieira Rodrigues, Stelios Polyviou
  • Structure : FTS Technical Solutions
  • Electrical, Communications : ARproj
  • Prefabrication : Farcimar, Soluções em Pré-Fabricados de Betão
  • City : Alvarenga
  • Country : Portugal
Paradinha 11 Cabins in the Woods / SUMMARY - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. Considering the roughness and the remoteness of this plot it would be difficult (and extremely expensive) to assemble construction yards for a traditional building. Thus, in this case, resorting to prefabricated structures was not just a choice, but the only efficient option we had to simplify the building process within such conditions. 

Paradinha 11 Cabins in the Woods / SUMMARY - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Paradinha 11 Cabins in the Woods / SUMMARY - Image 31 of 40
Floor plan
Paradinha 11 Cabins in the Woods / SUMMARY - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Paradinha 11 Cabins in the Woods / SUMMARY - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Paradinha 11 Cabins in the Woods / SUMMARY - Image 34 of 40
Section 03
Paradinha 11 Cabins in the Woods / SUMMARY - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The initial commission was to distribute several touristic rooms over the terrain. However, we proposed small houses - not just rooms - so that some of them would be able to work as full-time houses rather than tourism units. Mixing these two different programs (tourism + housing) we ensure that this complex will not have a seasonal occupation, being inhabited during the whole year and not just during the vacation period. This multifunctional approach promotes the intensity of this complex’s occupation, therefore fostering its frequent maintenance and improving the security of the area. 

Paradinha 11 Cabins in the Woods / SUMMARY - Exterior Photography, Handrail
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Paradinha 11 Cabins in the Woods / SUMMARY - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade, Beam
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Paradinha 11 Cabins in the Woods / SUMMARY - Image 35 of 40
Typology A - Plan and Section
Paradinha 11 Cabins in the Woods / SUMMARY - Interior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

This project was an opportunity to make new experiences within the Gomos building system: in each house, all the technical installations (water, electricity, and climatization) were concentrated in just one module and extended to the other models externally. This procedure was standardly repeated in the whole project, accelerating its production/assembly process.

Paradinha 11 Cabins in the Woods / SUMMARY - Image 39 of 40
General Axonometric
Paradinha 11 Cabins in the Woods / SUMMARY - Image 40 of 40
Illustration

The project is composed of eleven small cabins, including four different typologies, from 28sqm to 58sqm. They are distributed across the plot according to the natural configuration of the terrain, altering it as little as possible. The old stone walls and the existing trees were preserved – the houses were carefully placed around them. 

Paradinha 11 Cabins in the Woods / SUMMARY - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Paradinha 11 Cabins in the Woods / SUMMARY - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Combining this apparently arbitrary positioning with different orientations allowed the houses not to block each other’s views. From the balconies, behind the wooden slats, we can see the forest and, in some cases, the river. 

Paradinha 11 Cabins in the Woods / SUMMARY - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Aldeia da, 4540, Portugal

SUMMARY
Cabins & Lodges Tourism Portugal
Cite: "Paradinha 11 Cabins in the Woods / SUMMARY" 06 Jul 2022. ArchDaily.

