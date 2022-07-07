We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  5. Pérgola House / Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning

Pérgola House / Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Manuel Sá

Pérgola House / Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning - Interior Photography, Facade, BeamPérgola House / Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning - Interior Photography, Sofa, Windows, Table, Beam, Chair, Deck, PatioPérgola House / Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, HandrailPérgola House / Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning - Exterior Photography, Beam, Facade, Deck, Garden, Handrail+ 29

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Praia do Forte, Brazil
  • Architects: Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  750
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Manuel Sá
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Arqluz, Bizâncio, Bontempo, Básica Home, Home Design Casual, Oca Brasil, Portobello, Tidelli
Pérgola House / Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in “Praia do Forte” in an old fishing village that retains rustic charm yet a contemporary feel. “Casa Pérgola” was created from the client's need for ample space to receive friends and family. Large balconies are a key feature of this family-orientated home. With a contemporary style, driven by tropical architecture and open spaces, the house benefits from blurred interior and exterior boundaries. The maximum use of natural light and ventilation were also key drivers. 

Pérgola House / Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning - Interior Photography, Sofa, Windows, Table, Beam, Chair, Deck, Patio
© Manuel Sá
Pérgola House / Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning - Exterior Photography, Windows, Beam, Facade, Deck, Garden, Patio, Courtyard
© Manuel Sá
Pérgola House / Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning - Exterior Photography, Beam, Facade, Deck, Garden, Handrail
© Manuel Sá

The construction project was designed to adapt to its natural landscape through the use of natural materials, like wood and stone, and also by adding neutral colors to the facades, creating a real gem in its surroundings.

Pérgola House / Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Lighting, Beam, Windows, Bedroom
© Manuel Sá
Pérgola House / Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Beam
© Manuel Sá
Pérgola House / Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning - Image 26 of 29
Plan - Ground floor
Pérgola House / Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Handrail
© Manuel Sá
Pérgola House / Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning - Interior Photography, Handrail, Beam
© Manuel Sá

The design approach was based on modular architecture, incorporating generous balconies and canopies, made out of eucalyptus, in order to provide shade while protecting the interior of the house from direct UV light. In this way, it was possible to achieve some thermal comfort without losing the connection to the outdoor spaces. This house has a distinct vertical atrium which brings an internal passive cooling comfort with minimal energy consumption, its layout consisted in creating a separation between the private spaces and common spaces. On the upper floor, we have four en-suites and on the ground floor, we have a guest en-suite and the main living spaces which features a charming swimming pool and a generous BBQ area. 

Pérgola House / Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© Manuel Sá
Pérgola House / Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning - Image 27 of 29
Plan - First floor
Pérgola House / Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows, Deck, Handrail
© Manuel Sá

Due to the design principles of respecting the existing natural environment and keeping the dialogue between the internal spaces with the surrounding landscape, this project celebrates the achievement of meeting the clients' needs, creating a new lifestyle by living outside with nature.”

Pérgola House / Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Beam, Courtyard
© Manuel Sá

Project gallery

Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning
