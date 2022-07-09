We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. DI House / Hinzstudio

DI House / Hinzstudio

Save this project
DI House / Hinzstudio

DI House / Hinzstudio - Exterior Photography, FacadeDI House / Hinzstudio - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Beam, FacadeDI House / Hinzstudio - Interior Photography, Windows, Shelving, Chair, HandrailDI House / Hinzstudio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair+ 38

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Củ Chi, Vietnam
  • Architects: Hinzstudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Quang Trần
  • Lead Architect : Phan Văn Trần Tuấn
  • Design Team : Võ Đình Hiệp, Tưởng Ngọc Thạch, Nguyễn Trường Kỳ, Nguyễn Ngọc Dinh
  • Interior Team : Trần Thanh Vượng, Ngô Ngọc Khanh.
  • Construction Management : Phan Thanh Kha
  • City : Củ Chi
  • Country : Vietnam
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
DI House / Hinzstudio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Quang Trần

Text description provided by the architects. These are two houses in one land, and we intentionally make it like one house. These are for a 3-generations family with 7 members. It’s built on a 650sqm land far from the city center. The owner lived in apartments for many years – where all family members can see and hear each other every time.

Save this picture!
DI House / Hinzstudio - Interior Photography, Windows, Shelving, Chair, Handrail
© Quang Trần
Save this picture!
DI House / Hinzstudio - Interior Photography, Door, Windows
© Quang Trần
Save this picture!
DI House / Hinzstudio - Image 30 of 38
Plan - 2nd Floor
Save this picture!
DI House / Hinzstudio - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Beam, Facade
© Quang Trần

When they have a chance to make a big house, they still want to keep that warm feeling. And besides, they want their children live to close the grandma and nature. For that reason, we created a large space in between the bedrooms so that everyone can connect with each other.

Save this picture!
DI House / Hinzstudio - Interior Photography, Facade, Column
© Quang Trần
Save this picture!
DI House / Hinzstudio - Image 33 of 38
Section
Save this picture!
DI House / Hinzstudio - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Patio
© Quang Trần

We chose a simple form with orange color to make it stand out against the green background of the plants. We use a type of traditional tiles which is popular in Vietnam and make it different. This type of tile is made from clay and is often used for paving.

Save this picture!
DI House / Hinzstudio - Interior Photography
© Quang Trần
Save this picture!
DI House / Hinzstudio - Exterior Photography, Bathtub, Brick, Windows, Garden, Courtyard
© Quang Trần

But we cut it and use it for the wall. This causes the wall to have a natural color change. Inside, we make big and empty spaces with a wide view. The concrete curved roof makes the inside like a naughty but interesting contrast to the outside. And also, It helps the sunlight become softer when going inside from the top.

Save this picture!
DI House / Hinzstudio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Quang Trần

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Hinzstudio
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "DI House / Hinzstudio" 09 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984816/di-house-hinzstudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream