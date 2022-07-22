We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Aparterre Store / Bogdan Ciocodeica Studio

Retail Interiors
Bucharest, Romania
  • Architects: Bogdan Ciocodeica Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Vlad Patru, Kinga Tomos
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  ALPI
  • Interior Designers : Bogdan Ciocodeica, Natalia Dumitru, Ana Porim, Adelina Cucoranu
  • Custom Furniture : Zwart
  • Ready Made Furniture : THE EDIT, SSAB Ambientare&Design
  • City : Bucharest
  • Country : Romania
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Aparterre Store / Bogdan Ciocodeica Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Vlad Patru

Text description provided by the architects. With a mix of contemporary and iconic, walking the line between public and private, between a store and a home, the space translates the brand’s deeply personal approach into a sensorial experience. Aparterre was envisioned more as a private residence with the doors wide open for fashion enthusiasts and design lovers: a space where you feel at home surrounded by beautiful apparel, special objects, and a myriad of colors and textures.

Aparterre Store / Bogdan Ciocodeica Studio - Interior Photography
© Kinga Tomos

The dominant hew is a powdery pink, that infuses the atmosphere with a powerful feminine force. The walls in pink velvet are continued by the cylindrical, almost geometrical curtains that surround most of the vertical surfaces. A warm, light oak chevron floor adorned by lush soft carpets, in burnt sienna, completes the homey ambiance and set the stage for the accent elements.

Aparterre Store / Bogdan Ciocodeica Studio - Interior Photography, Closet
© Kinga Tomos
Aparterre Store / Bogdan Ciocodeica Studio - Interior Photography
© Vlad Patru

Situated on the ground floor of an apartment building, the space has a privileged relationship with the exterior, opening towards a public park in the front, access area, and benefitting from a private garden towards the larger, more lounge area in the back. The massive sliding glass wall allows the indoor and outdoor to merge, creating a flow and enhancing furthermore the illusion of a home.

Aparterre Store / Bogdan Ciocodeica Studio - Interior Photography, Closet
© Kinga Tomos
Aparterre Store / Bogdan Ciocodeica Studio - Image 18 of 18
Axonometric View
Aparterre Store / Bogdan Ciocodeica Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Vlad Patru

One of the main elements is the two velvet horse silhouettes, reminiscent of a life-size logo belonging to an exclusivist club. The other main element is the accent furniture pieces in Alpi veneer by Ettore Sottsass. From long, slim benches to rectangular, massive podiums; from wall cladding to changing screens and standing mirrors, all of the objects convey the innovative and playful curiosity of the Memphis philosophy.

Aparterre Store / Bogdan Ciocodeica Studio - Interior Photography, Closet
© Kinga Tomos

Much like the 80's famous design movement, Aparterre is a place of exploration, a world of textures and shapes designed to create an entire universe, born as a reaction against the status quo of the rigid and overly pretentious approach of most high-end fashion stores.

Aparterre Store / Bogdan Ciocodeica Studio - Exterior Photography
© Vlad Patru

Project location

Address:Bucharest, Romania

Bogdan Ciocodeica Studio
WoodConcrete

"Aparterre Store / Bogdan Ciocodeica Studio" 22 Jul 2022. ArchDaily.

