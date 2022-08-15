Submit a Project Advertise
World
Nube Building / Jacobsen Arquitetura

Nube Building / Jacobsen Arquitetura
Nube Building / Jacobsen Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Nelson Kon

Nube Building / Jacobsen Arquitetura - Exterior Photography

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments
São Paulo, Brazil
  Architects: Jacobsen Arquitetura
  Area: 5130
  Year: 2021
  Photographs
    Photographs: Nelson Kon
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Alumitre, CristalPool, Itu mármores, Parquet União
  Interiores Das áreas Comuns: Jacobsen Arquitetura
  Project Team: Paulo Jacobsen, Bernardo Jacobsen, Edgar Murata, Marcelo Vessoni, Christian Rojas, Marcela Guerreiro, Felipe Bueno, Frederico Castelo Branco, Renata Mori, Raissa Simão, Bárbara Campelo, Eduardo Aparício
  Incorporation: Idea!Zarvos
  Builder: Construcompany
  Landscape Design: Rodrigo Oliveira
  Lighting Design: Lightsource
  Acoustics: Echo Acústica
  Structure: Werebe Mordo - Engenheiros Associados s/c ltda.
  Foundations: Apoio - Assessoria e Projeto de fundações S.S.
  Electrical And Hydraulic: Projetar - Engenharia de Projetos
  Air Conditioning: Projetar - Engenharia de Projetos
  Steel Structure: Grupo Dois
  Frames: PMartins Engenharia
  Automation: Studiolo Engenharia
  Brise Soleil: Core
  City: São Paulo
  Country: Brazil
Nube Building / Jacobsen Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Nelson Kon

Text description provided by the architects. The NUBE building was the first residential tower designed and built by Jacobsen Arquitetura. Unlike previous projects, in which we adapted the facades and interior design concepts to existent structures, in the NUBE building, we had the opportunity to work, from the beginning, on the occupation of the area located in Itaim Bibi, a neighborhood in the city of São Paulo, Brazil.

Nube Building / Jacobsen Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Nelson Kon

In this project, we intended to reinterpret architectural concepts present in the residences designed by the studio. In each apartment, we aimed to create a feeling of living in a one-story house. As part of the architectural design, we sought to frame a magnificent and unimpeded view of the Jardins residential district from a large empty space, around which the apartments were arranged, whose plants are L-shaped. The social areas of each apartment face a privileged view, observed from floor-to-ceiling frames. The suites face the opposite side and the service areas to the back.

Nube Building / Jacobsen Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Nelson Kon
Nube Building / Jacobsen Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Nelson Kon
Nube Building / Jacobsen Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Nelson Kon
Nube Building / Jacobsen Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Nelson Kon

Each floor has been horizontally marked for extended eaves, contributing to the building's privacy and sun protection. For the other facades, vertical modified wood brise-soleils were designed, a sustainable solution that offers good weather ability. The building structure, detached from the fence, is composed of pillars of circular sections.

Nube Building / Jacobsen Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Nelson Kon
Nube Building / Jacobsen Arquitetura - Image 28 of 30
Section AA
Nube Building / Jacobsen Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Nelson Kon
Nube Building / Jacobsen Arquitetura - Image 30 of 30
Section - Facade
Nube Building / Jacobsen Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Nelson Kon

The tower has fifteen floors, the last three floors being occupied by a large triplex unit, on top of two duplex apartments. A large garden connects the street to the main entrance, purposefully set back. To access the building, it is necessary to cross a pleasant wooden bridge, protected by the projection of the building. The distribution of flowerbeds on different levels, on the ground floor, contributes to transmitting the impression of greater amplitude. On the first floor, it is a place for a covered swimming pool, lounge, sauna, and other technical areas, surrounded by exposed stones that define the terrace.

Nube Building / Jacobsen Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Nelson Kon

Project location

Address: São Paulo, SP, Brazil

Cite: "Nube Building / Jacobsen Arquitetura" [Edifício Nube / Jacobsen Arquitetura] 15 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984612/nube-building-jacobsen-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

