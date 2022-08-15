Nube Building / Jacobsen Arquitetura

+ 30

Apartments • São Paulo, Brazil Architects: Jacobsen Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 5130 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Nelson Kon

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Alumitre , CristalPool , Itu mármores , Parquet União

Interiores Das áreas Comuns : Jacobsen Arquitetura

Project Team : Paulo Jacobsen, Bernardo Jacobsen, Edgar Murata, Marcelo Vessoni, Christian Rojas, Marcela Guerreiro, Felipe Bueno, Frederico Castelo Branco, Renata Mori, Raissa Simão, Bárbara Campelo, Eduardo Aparício

Incorporation : Idea!Zarvos

Builder : Construcompany

Landscape Design : Rodrigo Oliveira

Lighting Design : Lightsource

Acoustics : Echo Acústica

Structure : Werebe Mordo - Engenheiros Associados s/c ltda.

Foundations : Apoio - Assessoria e Projeto de fundações S.S.

Electrical And Hydraulic : Projetar - Engenharia de Projetos

Air Conditioning : Projetar - Engenharia de Projetos

Steel Structure : Grupo Dois

Frames : PMartins Engenharia

Automation : Studiolo Engenharia

Brise Soleil : Core

City : São Paulo

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The NUBE building was the first residential tower designed and built by Jacobsen Arquitetura. Unlike previous projects, in which we adapted the facades and interior design concepts to existent structures, in the NUBE building, we had the opportunity to work, from the beginning, on the occupation of the area located in Itaim Bibi, a neighborhood in the city of São Paulo, Brazil.

In this project, we intended to reinterpret architectural concepts present in the residences designed by the studio. In each apartment, we aimed to create a feeling of living in a one-story house. As part of the architectural design, we sought to frame a magnificent and unimpeded view of the Jardins residential district from a large empty space, around which the apartments were arranged, whose plants are L-shaped. The social areas of each apartment face a privileged view, observed from floor-to-ceiling frames. The suites face the opposite side and the service areas to the back.

Each floor has been horizontally marked for extended eaves, contributing to the building's privacy and sun protection. For the other facades, vertical modified wood brise-soleils were designed, a sustainable solution that offers good weather ability. The building structure, detached from the fence, is composed of pillars of circular sections.

The tower has fifteen floors, the last three floors being occupied by a large triplex unit, on top of two duplex apartments. A large garden connects the street to the main entrance, purposefully set back. To access the building, it is necessary to cross a pleasant wooden bridge, protected by the projection of the building. The distribution of flowerbeds on different levels, on the ground floor, contributes to transmitting the impression of greater amplitude. On the first floor, it is a place for a covered swimming pool, lounge, sauna, and other technical areas, surrounded by exposed stones that define the terrace.