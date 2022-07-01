We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. South Korea
  5. Wynyard Café / T-FP

Wynyard Café / T-FP

Save this project
Wynyard Café / T-FP

Wynyard Café / T-FP - Interior Photography, WindowsWynyard Café / T-FP - Interior Photography, TableWynyard Café / T-FP - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Handrail, BalconyWynyard Café / T-FP - Interior Photography+ 23

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurant, Coffee Shop Interiors
Seodaemun-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: T-FP
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  78
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Kiwoong Hong
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Trimble
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Wynyard Café / T-FP - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Kiwoong Hong

Text description provided by the architects. The identity of Wynyard was not clear because of various things — a Korean owner-chef who learned cooking in Switzerland and Australia, French modern dining expressing various genres freely, an old building in a quiet back alley of Yeonhui-dong, a town with a strong cultural and artistic background — were mixed and coexist. We, however, thought it could be attractive as itself, and designed the space and brand with the concept of 'ambiguity'.

Save this picture!
Wynyard Café / T-FP - Interior Photography, Chair
© Kiwoong Hong
Save this picture!
Wynyard Café / T-FP - Image 22 of 23
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Wynyard Café / T-FP - Interior Photography
© Kiwoong Hong

Location and budget were the biggest issues. The restaurant was in a residential area where it is hard to find any fine-dinings. The budget was very insufficient to guarantee the completeness and quality of the construction. We, therefore, tried to focus on the concept of ‘ambiguity’ to satisfy the expectations of fine-dining customers who want not just high-quality dishes, but also a greater experience of all elements including space. Using oriental and western or rough and well-processed things together, we emphasized the concept. The furniture here was also designed in unique shapes and aesthetics.

Save this picture!
Wynyard Café / T-FP - Interior Photography, Table
© Kiwoong Hong
Save this picture!
Wynyard Café / T-FP - Image 23 of 23
Plan - Second Floor
Save this picture!
Wynyard Café / T-FP - Interior Photography, Windows
© Kiwoong Hong
Save this picture!
Wynyard Café / T-FP - Interior Photography, Chair
© Kiwoong Hong

Wynyard (Yeonhui) serves coffee on the first floor, and fine dining on the second floor. Both areas were mainly finished in larch plywood. Through its unique texture which has natural yet artificial duality, we created a bold impression. The overall illuminance was set a little dark for a quiet atmosphere, but lights were added for the bar and guest table on the second floor to make dishes stand out.

Save this picture!
Wynyard Café / T-FP - Exterior Photography
© Kiwoong Hong

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:9 Yeonhui-ro 11da-gil, Seodaemun-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
T-FP
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsSouth Korea
Cite: "Wynyard Café / T-FP" 01 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984573/wynyard-cafe-t-fp> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream