We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. LP House / lb+mr

LP House / lb+mr

Save this project
LP House / lb+mr
Save this picture!
LP House / lb+mr - Interior Photography
© Favaro Jr.

LP House / lb+mr - Interior Photography, Lighting, FacadeLP House / lb+mr - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Windows, Chair, Stairs, PatioLP House / lb+mr - Interior Photography, Facade, Courtyard, PatioLP House / lb+mr - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete, Garden+ 38

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Sustainability
Brazil
  • Architects: lb+mr
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  5996 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Favaro Jr.
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Aluvetro Esquadrias de Aluminio, Athena Engenharia, Escadas e Cia, Jabu Engenharia Elétrica e Hidráulica, MMP Movelaria, Pedras Brasil Araraquara Comercial ltda , Portobello Shop
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
LP House / lb+mr - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Favaro Jr.

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the interior of São Paulo, on land facing a native and exuberant forest, the LP house was designed so that this view could be contemplated from all environments.

Save this picture!
LP House / lb+mr - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete, Garden
© Favaro Jr.
Save this picture!
LP House / lb+mr - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Favaro Jr.

A game of volumes was the starting point for the organization of private and collective areas. In the void between them, is a central garden that connects the two areas. Supported by these, a third box, containing the upper bedrooms, with access to a green roof on one side and a view of the forest on the other. At the meeting of the three volumes, through a vertical axis, it was possible to organize the main circulation

Save this picture!
LP House / lb+mr - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Favaro Jr.
Save this picture!
LP House / lb+mr - Image 32 of 38
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
LP House / lb+mr - Image 36 of 38
Section - Lateral
Save this picture!
LP House / lb+mr - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam, Patio
© Favaro Jr.

Large openings, where the frames are fully retracted, create an axis of ventilation and natural lighting and total integration between the pool, social area and garden.

Save this picture!
LP House / lb+mr - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Favaro Jr.
Save this picture!
LP House / lb+mr - Image 35 of 38
Section - Courtyard
Save this picture!
LP House / lb+mr - Interior Photography, Facade, Courtyard, Patio
© Favaro Jr.

Wooden louvers run through the entire upper façade and point to the ground floor, creating a pleasant play of shade and light, ensuring privacy, lighting, and ventilation.

Save this picture!
LP House / lb+mr - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard, Patio
© Favaro Jr.

Natural elements such as concrete pillars and the freijó wood used in the closing panels and joinery bring comfort and coziness, to the simplicity of the lines and respect for the architectural language of the project.

Save this picture!
LP House / lb+mr - Interior Photography, Lighting, Facade
© Favaro Jr.

Several sustainable solutions were used, such as the reuse of rainwater, photovoltaic panels for the reuse of electricity, energy efficiency, ventilation, natural lighting, and sustainable landscaping.

Save this picture!
LP House / lb+mr - Exterior Photography, Chair, Patio
© Favaro Jr.
Save this picture!
LP House / lb+mr - Image 37 of 38
Frontal facade
Save this picture!
LP House / lb+mr - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink, Windows
© Favaro Jr.

Surrounded by green both by the forest and by the implanted landscaping, the LP house provides contact with nature.

An urban refuge from everyday life.

Save this picture!
LP House / lb+mr - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Favaro Jr.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
lb+mr
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilityBrazil
Cite: "LP House / lb+mr" [Casa LP / lb+mr] 02 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984521/lp-house-lb-plus-mr> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream