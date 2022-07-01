We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
GR Residence / Lima Decor - Exterior Photography
© Carolina Lacaz

GR Residence / Lima Decor - Exterior PhotographyGR Residence / Lima Decor - Interior Photography, Beam, WindowsGR Residence / Lima Decor - Interior Photography, Living Room, Lighting, BeamGR Residence / Lima Decor - Exterior Photography, Chair, Deck, Garden, Patio, Courtyard+ 33

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Healthcare Interiors
Campinas, Brazil
  • Architects: Lima Decor
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  520
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Carolina Lacaz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Indusparquet, Kohler, Bontempo, CATELANI SMITT , Castelatto, KADRY ESQUADRIAS, Palimanan, Portobello, Riolax, Saccaro, TROVA, Terracor
  • Lead Architect : Luana Lima
  • Collaborators : Suellen Santos, Beatriz Buzato, Ana Claudia Silva, Paula Barbosa, Amanda Fardelone
  • Construction : Contrutora Schery
  • Interior Design : Suellen Santos
  • Architecture : Beatriz Buzato
  • Landscape Design : Paula Barbosa
  • Construction Supervision : Amanda Fardelone
  • Quantifications And Budget : Ana Claudia Silva
  • Structural Engineer : MAP Engenharia Estrutural
  • Electrical Installations : MZBarros
  • Hydraulic Installations : Benecatto Engenharia
  • Lighting Designers : Vertz
  • City : Campinas
  • Country : Brazil
GR Residence / Lima Decor - Exterior Photography, Chair, Deck, Garden, Patio, Courtyard
© Carolina Lacaz

Text description provided by the architects. Due to the urgency of living the present better, the owners of this little paradise, a young couple with a young child make a point of living life intensely and in order to accomplish this they travel whenever they can.  They love the sun and all the life it represents so they always seek destinations where they can enjoy it as much as possible, and resorts (in Brazil and abroad) are their favorite places. However, not satisfied with enjoying this well-being only at certain times of the year, on holidays, or when the family is on vacation, they decided to have their own private resort, and with a focus on making this goal to become reality, they hired us.

GR Residence / Lima Decor - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© Carolina Lacaz
GR Residence / Lima Decor - Interior Photography, Living Room, Lighting, Beam
© Carolina Lacaz

The first step we took was to help them find the perfect property for this dream to come true, and that is exactly what we achieved. On a 5,000 square meter lot was a 30-year-old 1500 square meter house, signed by Marcos Tomanik, just waiting for the family to buy it. Once the acquisition was official we set out to create a 520-square meter complex, which was built at the back of the land and became a great synthesis of the best and most luxurious resorts they have ever enjoyed. 

GR Residence / Lima Decor - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Countertop, Lighting, Sink, Beam
© Carolina Lacaz
GR Residence / Lima Decor - Exterior Photography, Garden, Deck, Patio
© Carolina Lacaz

The construction was full of challenges. Firstly, due to the speed with which it had to be executed. The family wanted to fully enjoy their own little paradise as soon as possible and, in order for us to be able to fulfill this request, we opted for using metallic structures that enable the fast construction of the work. Using this constructive intelligence, we were able to conclude this project in only 7 months. 

GR Residence / Lima Decor - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Windows
© Carolina Lacaz
GR Residence / Lima Decor - Image 29 of 33
Floor plan
GR Residence / Lima Decor - Image 31 of 33
Section
GR Residence / Lima Decor - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Beam, Patio
© Carolina Lacaz
GR Residence / Lima Decor - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Chair, Brick
© Carolina Lacaz

The second obstacle in this construction that we managed to overcome was that the entrance to the land was very steep, which made it difficult for the machinery (those are very large and robust) to access. It took a lot of care and attention so that none of them, before reaching the bottom of the land, would hit the main house and damage its structure.

GR Residence / Lima Decor - Exterior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Carolina Lacaz
GR Residence / Lima Decor - Interior Photography
© Carolina Lacaz

After overcoming this initial barrier we moved on to the material specifications that ensured that the owners and their guests felt as if they were inside a real resort. The 120-square meter pool with its fun design surrounded by palm trees combined with the pergola housing a large spa recreates the enchanting impression of being on vacation all year round.  The beauty salon SPA and gym intensify the feeling of well-being and encourage everyone who can enjoy these environments to adopt a lifestyle that brings more balance and health.

GR Residence / Lima Decor - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Wood, Beam
© Carolina Lacaz
GR Residence / Lima Decor - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Table, Windows, Shelving, Beam
© Carolina Lacaz

The large glass panels in the living and barbecue areas allow for visual integration even when closed, with nature that overflows with life there outside this marvelous dwelling and impacts here inside! The wood-paneled ceiling guarantees the thermal comfort of the spaces!

GR Residence / Lima Decor - Exterior Photography
© Carolina Lacaz

Project gallery

Lima Decor
