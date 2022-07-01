GR Residence / Lima Decor

+ 33

Houses, Healthcare Interiors • Campinas, Brazil Architects: Lima Decor

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 520 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Carolina Lacaz

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Indusparquet Kohler Bontempo , CATELANI SMITT , Castelatto , KADRY ESQUADRIAS , Palimanan , Portobello , Riolax , Saccaro , TROVA , Terracor Manufacturers :

Lead Architect : Luana Lima

Collaborators : Suellen Santos, Beatriz Buzato, Ana Claudia Silva, Paula Barbosa, Amanda Fardelone

Construction : Contrutora Schery

Interior Design : Suellen Santos

Architecture : Beatriz Buzato

Landscape Design : Paula Barbosa

Construction Supervision : Amanda Fardelone

Quantifications And Budget : Ana Claudia Silva

Structural Engineer : MAP Engenharia Estrutural

Electrical Installations : MZBarros

Hydraulic Installations : Benecatto Engenharia

Lighting Designers : Vertz

City : Campinas

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Due to the urgency of living the present better, the owners of this little paradise, a young couple with a young child make a point of living life intensely and in order to accomplish this they travel whenever they can. They love the sun and all the life it represents so they always seek destinations where they can enjoy it as much as possible, and resorts (in Brazil and abroad) are their favorite places. However, not satisfied with enjoying this well-being only at certain times of the year, on holidays, or when the family is on vacation, they decided to have their own private resort, and with a focus on making this goal to become reality, they hired us.

The first step we took was to help them find the perfect property for this dream to come true, and that is exactly what we achieved. On a 5,000 square meter lot was a 30-year-old 1500 square meter house, signed by Marcos Tomanik, just waiting for the family to buy it. Once the acquisition was official we set out to create a 520-square meter complex, which was built at the back of the land and became a great synthesis of the best and most luxurious resorts they have ever enjoyed.

The construction was full of challenges. Firstly, due to the speed with which it had to be executed. The family wanted to fully enjoy their own little paradise as soon as possible and, in order for us to be able to fulfill this request, we opted for using metallic structures that enable the fast construction of the work. Using this constructive intelligence, we were able to conclude this project in only 7 months.

The second obstacle in this construction that we managed to overcome was that the entrance to the land was very steep, which made it difficult for the machinery (those are very large and robust) to access. It took a lot of care and attention so that none of them, before reaching the bottom of the land, would hit the main house and damage its structure.

After overcoming this initial barrier we moved on to the material specifications that ensured that the owners and their guests felt as if they were inside a real resort. The 120-square meter pool with its fun design surrounded by palm trees combined with the pergola housing a large spa recreates the enchanting impression of being on vacation all year round. The beauty salon SPA and gym intensify the feeling of well-being and encourage everyone who can enjoy these environments to adopt a lifestyle that brings more balance and health.

The large glass panels in the living and barbecue areas allow for visual integration even when closed, with nature that overflows with life there outside this marvelous dwelling and impacts here inside! The wood-paneled ceiling guarantees the thermal comfort of the spaces!