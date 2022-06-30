We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Beiramar House / Merooficina

Beiramar House / Merooficina

Save this project
Beiramar House / Merooficina
Save this picture!
Beiramar House / Merooficina - Interior Photography
© Tiago Casanova

Beiramar House / Merooficina - Interior PhotographyBeiramar House / Merooficina - Interior PhotographyBeiramar House / Merooficina - Interior PhotographyBeiramar House / Merooficina - Interior Photography, Stairs+ 28

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Renovation
Aveiro, Portugal
  • Architects: Merooficina
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Tiago Casanova
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Beiramar House / Merooficina - Interior Photography
© Tiago Casanova

Text description provided by the architects. Casa da beiramar is located in one of Aveiro’s ancient fishermen neighborhoods, beira-mar, a downtown landscape of long and narrow old fishermen houses built on adobe, coated by colorful tiles of the local industry and filled with green ceramic flowerpots.

Save this picture!
Beiramar House / Merooficina - Interior Photography, Door
© Tiago Casanova

This part of the city has been witnessing an interesting fusion between the old dwellers and the recent inhabitants. One of the new inhabitants pretended to restore this ancient adobe house, foreseeing an evolutive program: on an initial phase, serve as two apartments and then as a house, with or without an independent office, on a near future.

Save this picture!
Beiramar House / Merooficina - Interior Photography
© Tiago Casanova
Save this picture!
Beiramar House / Merooficina - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Tiago Casanova

We understand flexibility as a way to enrich the using and the aging of buildings - a matter of adding and layering possibilities on a specific place, so the new occupation can be multiple and transformative.

Save this picture!
Beiramar House / Merooficina - Image 26 of 28
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Beiramar House / Merooficina - Interior Photography
© Tiago Casanova
Save this picture!
Beiramar House / Merooficina - Image 25 of 28
Plan - First floor

Using the two existent entrances we were able to promote this flexibility, as the mirrored doors became essential to enable and separate the new uses - from two apartments, to a house, or the owner’s new psychologist practice office.

Save this picture!
Beiramar House / Merooficina - Interior Photography
© Tiago Casanova
Save this picture!
Beiramar House / Merooficina - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Tiago Casanova
Save this picture!
Beiramar House / Merooficina - Interior Photography
© Tiago Casanova

The rehabilitation was conducted grasping and adapting traditional building methods: recovering and reinforcing the existing wood and adobe walls, endowing the existing floors and walls with a better thermal and acoustic behaviour, maintaining windows, doors and other structural and ornamental elements. The main intervention consisted in cleaning the constructive elements that had been recently and badly placed, and in introducing of two new materials: the steel structure, which takes advantage of the old adobe walls to support the wood structure, allowing to open the back facade; and the colorful tiles - some new, some old - which point out the new life of this old construction.

Save this picture!
Beiramar House / Merooficina - Interior Photography
© Tiago Casanova
Save this picture!
Beiramar House / Merooficina - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Tiago Casanova

On the southeast facing facade, several constructions, built during the last decades, had occupied and distorted the space of what should be a former patio. In order to retreat this space, the informal constructions were demolished and the new pivot window built, allows a total opening to the new patio. This new space in-between the indoor space and the outdoors aimed to serve distinct daly life rituals, as summer meals, and winter nights around an outdoor fireplace.

Save this picture!
Beiramar House / Merooficina - Interior Photography
© Tiago Casanova
Save this picture!
Beiramar House / Merooficina - Interior Photography
© Tiago Casanova

On the first floor, in direct connection with the new patio, a glazed balcony was constructed, and used as a place for bathing. Placed in middle of the space, a white curtain that wraps and old bathtub, creates a filter between the intimacy of the bath moment and the open view for the overcrowded Bartomoleu Street. This new intervention aimed to research the limits between one of the most private moments of the quotidian routine and the outdoors public daily life.

Save this picture!
Beiramar House / Merooficina - Interior Photography
© Tiago Casanova
Save this picture!
Beiramar House / Merooficina - Interior Photography, Door, Windows
© Tiago Casanova

At the end, the mixture between the new intervention and the existent recovered features is a liquid blend between two ways of building, one more universal, related with the new habits and comfort demands of the new inhabitant and other more vernacular, related with the place, the existent building and the local culture.

Save this picture!
Beiramar House / Merooficina - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Tiago Casanova

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Merooficina
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationPortugal
Cite: "Beiramar House / Merooficina" [Casa da Beiramar / Merooficina] 30 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984494/beiramar-house-merooficina> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream