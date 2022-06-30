We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. QBY House / Trung tran Studio

QBY House / Trung tran Studio

Save this project
QBY House / Trung tran Studio

QBY House / Trung tran Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape, FacadeQBY House / Trung tran Studio - Interior PhotographyQBY House / Trung tran Studio - Interior Photography, ShelvingQBY House / Trung tran Studio - Interior Photography+ 25

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Bắc Yên, Vietnam
  • Architects: Trung tran Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Triệu Chiến
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Xingfa
  • Lead Architect : Trần Mạnh Trung
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
QBY House / Trung tran Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape, Facade
© Triệu Chiến

Text description provided by the architects. The house was renovated from an old house combined with a small restaurant. The old space of the house was a mixture of business and residence, which created a lot of inconvenience for family life and greatly affected the business of the restaurant. The purpose of the design is to renovate the house to create a separate space, ensuring the business as well as the living environment for family members with many generations and many children.

Save this picture!
QBY House / Trung tran Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Triệu Chiến
Save this picture!
QBY House / Trung tran Studio - Image 22 of 25
Plan - Basement Floor
Save this picture!
QBY House / Trung tran Studio - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Triệu Chiến

The family’s living space has been brought down (semi-negative part), where people can see the rice fields. The upper part is for the restaurant area with functional spaces such as the parking lot, the kitchen area, and the wood stove to serve ethnic dishes. The function rooms of the restaurant are distributed on the 1st floor with closed rooms and the 2nd floor with a large hall. The old stairs are directly connected from the courtyard up, forming a private passage to the upper floor.

Save this picture!
QBY House / Trung tran Studio - Interior Photography, Beam, Facade, Windows
© Triệu Chiến
Save this picture!
QBY House / Trung tran Studio - Image 25 of 25
Plan - Roof
Save this picture!
QBY House / Trung tran Studio - Interior Photography
© Triệu Chiến

Utilizing locally available old materials and from a part of the old house makes the construction simpler and suitable for local people here, which is still a poor district of Son La province. The roof of the hall room is diagonally 45 degrees, interwoven with the tile roof of the old house so that from here all function rooms can get the light, a view of large and small courtyards, a strip of hills and terraced fields in the surrounding.

Save this picture!
QBY House / Trung tran Studio - Interior Photography
© Triệu Chiến
Save this picture!
QBY House / Trung tran Studio - Image 24 of 25
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
QBY House / Trung tran Studio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Triệu Chiến

The upper courtyard for the restaurant area and the lower one for the living area are organized to accommodate different functions. There will be sunny, windy, and private. The house is a continuation of the rice fields for green space. The red color of the new and old tiles blends to give something special but harmonious. It is a continuation of the new and the old, of change and development.

Save this picture!
QBY House / Trung tran Studio - Exterior Photography
© Triệu Chiến

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Trung tran Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "QBY House / Trung tran Studio" 30 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984473/qby-house-trung-tran-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream