Spirit of Thai Architecture Clubhouse / Sansiri PCL

“Spirit of Thai architecture” is a clubhouse building of the Setthasiri’s Charan – PinKlao 2 Housing Estate. It’s a high luxury class segment product of Sansiri Public Company Limited, Thailand leading real estate company. Approximately 22 Rai with 222 houses. According to Sansiri, “Spirit of Thai architecture clubhouse” is designed to reflect its surrounding characteristics. Moreover, a wide range of ages is probably one of the most important aspects to provide eco-common space and well-being standards. Natural ventilation, wind direction, and daylighting are key considerations for biophilic design for most indoor and outdoor spaces.

Located along with Chak Pra canal, living with “Choa Pra Ya River” tradition could be a suitable solution for making design-decision when considering Thailand's vernacular planning strategies. To differentiate from the other projects, “Thai Traditional Cluster House” is committed to reflecting specific site conditions. Historically, the Thai vernacular house is the climatic resilience shelter. To provide thermal comfort and suitable living function, traditional Thai houses were optimized and developed by using available materials, construction techniques, and specific site characteristics. According to location, the way people live along with natural features such as rivers is one of the key design concepts for developing the clubhouse’s schematic design.

Throughout the development “Modular” expanded unit is one of the key terms when considering Thai traditional living culture. “Sharn”, a Thai-style semi-outdoor terrace, which is commonly known as a common area creates spacing between occupied areas. Natural ventilation, large gable roofs, and semi-outdoor space provide a variety of spatial hierarchies. Therefore, Sharn is a key design concept to represent a sense of Thai traditional vernacular houses.

In terms of architectural design, Thai-style buttresses, building facades, and shading devices create not only reduce the risk of overheating but also reduce excessive daylighting. Moreover, the size of the opening and its positioning are carefully designed. Double skin façade with cavity walls provides high-quality building envelopes decorated with Thai-style patterns and materials.

Central Thai vernacular housing style is the main theme of the “ThaiTraditional Cluster House” Clubhouse. Facades designed with antique dark wood skin integrated with overhangs create a sense of shade and shadow in occupied areas. In the context of pattern design, “Pa-Kon” style patterns are developed into a modern theme by changing the solid-wooden dots and lines into transparent windows decorated with antique wooden house-colored aluminum frames. Overheating from daylight is well protected by gable roofs, overhangs, and external shading devices. Overall, all these design strategies could reflex the atmosphere and living culture of Thai vernacular housing.

The theme of clubhouse design can be obviously seen in the main public areas, the Thai-style corridor. Developed from “Sharn”, the vertically shading devices are chosen to represent historic elements of Thai residences such as materials, walls, columns, and rhythms. Aluminum latch with proper rhythms connected all three masses of the clubhouse with Thai shade and shadow sensitivity. All single exposed columns are composited from steel tubes and bio-board plates. The in-between common areas can be occupiable to encourage a lively atmosphere in the public zone.

In the context of river living culture, Overhangs and buttresses are the main elements to represent our design objective. Composed with a modern-style infinite edge pool, Aluminum composite and “Pa-Kon” pattern provide a visual character of Thai vernacular houses along with the river. “Muang Medmaprang” (Deep purple color) swimming pool is placed in a central clubhouse. To maximize their attractive visuals, mosaic tiles with cobra skin pattern could be a suitable material combination for this “Thai Traditional Cluster House”