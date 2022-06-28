Khanka for a Fakir House / Archeground Ltd.

+ 34

Architect : Lutfullahil Majid

Structural Engineer : Mosharrof Hossain

City : Kishoreganj

Country : Bangladesh

Text description provided by the architects. There is a story behind this project. In a MAZAR, the project's client met a FAKIR( a Muslim devotee and master, who stays most of the time in MAZAR). MAZAR is a holy place where a PEER ( Islamic religious master and spiritual guide ) was buried. That FAKIR didn't have any home of his own. The client became his follower and decided to make a KHANKA with a home for that FAKIR.

KHANKA is a place where an Islamic religious master prays and meets his followers. In a KHANKA an advanced grave is also made for that MASTER. The land which was purchased is at road level and the road is on the east side. on the North and West side are low paddy fields ( Which in the rainy season becomes shallow water bodies).

It was an attempt to create a low-cost traditional "BANGLA GHAR" architecture in a rural context with a pitch roof and courtyard with crafted bricks which will contain two types of courtyards. The roadside outer courtyard for the public and the inner courtyard in the home for family members( who are very conservative about privacy ).

According to functions from the roadside, the full facade was divided into three conceptual axes that are LIVE, PRAY, and LEAVE. Live for home entry, Pray for Prayer space and Leave for the Grave. With some brick details and crafted wood with Islamic patterns and calligraphy, We tried to give this compound a little Islamic architecture flavor. The total construction materials and labor were arranged locally.