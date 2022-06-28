We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Bangladesh
  5. Khanka for a Fakir House / Archeground Ltd.

Khanka for a Fakir House / Archeground Ltd.

Save this project
Khanka for a Fakir House / Archeground Ltd.

Khanka for a Fakir House / Archeground Ltd. - Exterior PhotographyKhanka for a Fakir House / Archeground Ltd. - Interior PhotographyKhanka for a Fakir House / Archeground Ltd. - Exterior PhotographyKhanka for a Fakir House / Archeground Ltd. - Exterior Photography+ 34

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Kishoreganj, Bangladesh
  • Architect : Lutfullahil Majid
  • Structural Engineer : Mosharrof Hossain
  • City : Kishoreganj
  • Country : Bangladesh
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Khanka for a Fakir House / Archeground Ltd. - Exterior Photography, Brick, Arch, Windows, Courtyard, Arcade
© Maruf Raihan

Text description provided by the architects. There is a story behind this project. In a MAZAR, the project's client met a FAKIR( a Muslim devotee and master, who stays most of the time in MAZAR). MAZAR is a holy place where a PEER ( Islamic religious master and spiritual guide ) was buried. That FAKIR didn't have any home of his own. The client became his follower and decided to make a KHANKA with a home for that FAKIR.

Save this picture!
Khanka for a Fakir House / Archeground Ltd. - Interior Photography, Brick, Beam, Arch, Arcade
© Maruf Raihan
Save this picture!
Khanka for a Fakir House / Archeground Ltd. - Image 28 of 34
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Khanka for a Fakir House / Archeground Ltd. - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Brick, Beam
© Maruf Raihan
Save this picture!
Khanka for a Fakir House / Archeground Ltd. - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, Brick
© Maruf Raihan

KHANKA is a place where an Islamic religious master prays and meets his followers. In a KHANKA an advanced grave is also made for that MASTER. The land which was purchased is at road level and the road is on the east side. on the North and West side are low paddy fields ( Which in the rainy season becomes shallow water bodies).

Save this picture!
Khanka for a Fakir House / Archeground Ltd. - Exterior Photography
© Maruf Raihan
Save this picture!
Khanka for a Fakir House / Archeground Ltd. - Image 30 of 34
Section BB
Save this picture!
Khanka for a Fakir House / Archeground Ltd. - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, Arch, Beam
© Maruf Raihan

It was an attempt to create a low-cost traditional "BANGLA GHAR" architecture in a rural context with a pitch roof and courtyard with crafted bricks which will contain two types of courtyards. The roadside outer courtyard for the public and the inner courtyard in the home for family members( who are very conservative about privacy ).

Save this picture!
Khanka for a Fakir House / Archeground Ltd. - Exterior Photography
© Maruf Raihan
Save this picture!
Khanka for a Fakir House / Archeground Ltd. - Image 33 of 34
East Elevation
Save this picture!
Khanka for a Fakir House / Archeground Ltd. - Exterior Photography
© Maruf Raihan

According to functions from the roadside, the full facade was divided into three conceptual axes that are LIVE, PRAY, and LEAVE. Live for home entry, Pray for Prayer space and Leave for the Grave. With some brick details and crafted wood with Islamic patterns and calligraphy, We tried to give this compound a little Islamic architecture flavor. The total construction materials and labor were arranged locally.

Save this picture!
Khanka for a Fakir House / Archeground Ltd. - Exterior Photography
© Maruf Raihan

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Archeground Ltd.
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBangladesh
Cite: "Khanka for a Fakir House / Archeground Ltd." 28 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984398/khanka-for-a-fakir-house-archeground-ltd> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream