World
Academy for International Cooperation / Waechter + Waechter Architekten

Academy for International Cooperation / Waechter + Waechter Architekten - Exterior Photography
© Thilo Ross Fotografie

Academy for International Cooperation / Waechter + Waechter Architekten - Exterior Photography, Facade Academy for International Cooperation / Waechter + Waechter Architekten - Exterior Photography Academy for International Cooperation / Waechter + Waechter Architekten - Exterior Photography Academy for International Cooperation / Waechter + Waechter Architekten - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam+ 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Institutional Buildings
Bonn, Germany
Academy for International Cooperation / Waechter + Waechter Architekten - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Thilo Ross Fotografie

Text description provided by the architects. The new building of the Academy for International Cooperation (AIZ) at its new location in Bonn-Röttgen will be used as a seminar and training center for international skill development under the auspices of the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ).  

Academy for International Cooperation / Waechter + Waechter Architekten - Exterior Photography
© Achim Birnbaum Architekturfotografie

We were looking for an architectural language that symbolizes the restlessness of the learning process – the constant searching, reflecting, digressing, being curious, the looking around in every direction, yet despite everything doing all this in a disciplined and systematic manner. The structurally driven, meshed, or clustered design concept vividly expresses this variety and order. The omnidirectional, multi-faceted, stepped facade allows for views in two or three directions from almost any location, as a way of enabling the “learning quest.” From the exterior, however, the facade can only be perceived as one, two, or at most three bays, and thus appears to be compact and at an appropriate scale. 

Academy for International Cooperation / Waechter + Waechter Architekten - Image 14 of 19
Site plan
Academy for International Cooperation / Waechter + Waechter Architekten - Image 15 of 19
Ground floor plan

The freestanding building mass is tapered in the middle – this naturally forms the entrance area with the café/break area within the double-height hall. Two switchback staircases within a centrally located hall spatially and functionally connect the ground and upper floors. On both levels, learning spaces are arranged around the inner courtyards that are situated on either side of the central area, resulting in clear, short circulation routes that are well lit from the sides. The internal views across the various building sections and floors, as well as the external views into the landscape, provide for maximum clarity and easy orientation. 

Academy for International Cooperation / Waechter + Waechter Architekten - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Thilo Ross Fotografie
Academy for International Cooperation / Waechter + Waechter Architekten - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows, Column
© Thilo Ross Fotografie

The various-sized seminar rooms for language instruction, which can partially be interconnected, are designed to be sheltered within the peripheral zones. This creates a multimodal, communication-oriented learning landscape that is versatile, diverse, and self-organized, which facilitates open as well as closed learning, studying, and working. 

Academy for International Cooperation / Waechter + Waechter Architekten - Interior Photography, Windows
© Thilo Ross Fotografie
Academy for International Cooperation / Waechter + Waechter Architekten - Interior Photography
© Achim Birnbaum Architekturfotografie

The meshed structure of the design is expressed through an engineered wood skeleton characterized by a clear, continuous grid of columns with economical spans. Because the structure is based on only two grid sizes, the number of different connections between structural units is reduced to a minimum, taking maximum advantage of the potential of modular design. 

Academy for International Cooperation / Waechter + Waechter Architekten - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Glass, Facade, Handrail
© Achim Birnbaum Architekturfotografie
Academy for International Cooperation / Waechter + Waechter Architekten - Interior Photography, Chair
© Achim Birnbaum Architekturfotografie

The fundamental criteria for the DGNB Gold Standard (NBI-15) are increased energy efficiency and the associated low primary and final energy demands of the building. The combination of the clustered, economically configured building construction together with the selection of environmentally friendly materials, ensures that the requirements for ecological impact and life cycle costs can be achieved.

Academy for International Cooperation / Waechter + Waechter Architekten - Exterior Photography
© Thilo Ross Fotografie

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Friedrich-Ebert-Allee 40, 53113 Bonn, Germany

About this office
Waechter + Waechter Architekten
