House F / Studio Bloco Arquitetura

Houses • Igrejinha, Architects: Studio Bloco Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 320 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Gabriel Konrath

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Bonenberguer , Deca , Durafloor , Hartz Tintas , Litoral pedras , Portinari , Schein , Utilidades Elétricas , Xavier Madeiras

Architect In Charge : Arq. Mauro M. Machado

Project Team : Arq. Mauro Machado, Arq. Maicon A. Soares, Arq. Edson Vieira Junior, Arq. Rafael Moreira de Lima

Locksmith : Ferro e Arte

Woodwork : Móveis Germânia

City : Igrejinha

Text description provided by the architects. The Casa F project, signed by Studio Bloco, translates the identity of the office in addition to the functional demands of the clients. In the search for an architecture of pure and simple forms, the launch of the project of the residence started from the division of the program of needs into upper and lower volumes, demarcated by two slender concrete slabs covered with wooden lining, which separate the different floors and uses.

As strong constraints for the project, we had the reduced size of the lot, the creation of a very permeable social area, and its integration with the external space.

In order to create contrasting plans, the architects used a recurring strategy in their productions: the reinterpretation of the materials adopted in the construction techniques, employing common elements in ways that deviate from conventional use. Therefore, the house's color and texture palette is presented in a natural way, with a careful selection of materials applied with their original properties, such as exposed concrete (with its different textures), wood, and ceramic bricks.

On the ground floor, the opaque surfaces of the floor are formed by a bidirectional weave of solid ceramic bricks, in opposition to the generous glazed plan that aims to maximize the use of natural light. There are 19 meters of sliding sheets that connect the entire social area with the side patio. The walls of the second floor expose the exposed concrete, in addition to being covered by wood brises that resume the tone of the brick. As a closing of this unique union of materials, the main access door was made of oxidized steel, in harmony with the color palette resulting from the combination of materials used.