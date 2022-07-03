We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Indiana Street House / Studio 804

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Lawrence, United States
  • Architects: Studio 804
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  2060 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Corey Gaffer Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Fundermax, ConTech Lighting, Daltile, Duravit, Elkay, GAF, Linnea, Masonite, Oldcastle APG, Richlite, SFS Group, Schluter, Schneider Electric, Sherwin-Williams, Simpson Strong Tie, Spore, 475 High Performance Building Supply, Amarr, Archon Fenestration Technologies, LLC, Broan NuTone, +44
  • Lead Architect : Dan Rockhill
  • Project Team Students : Alex Fesi, Ashley Lee, Bret Majarocon, Chris Johnson, Christian Maglasang, Emi Sanders, Ethan Eben, Ethan Tollefson, Garret Heibeck, Halle Maroney, Isaac Taylor, Jack Young, Jordan Yarnell, Kate Kaufmann, Kendall Belcher, Kim Gordon, Maurice White, McKendree Mummey, Nathan Patterson, Noah Koppes, Noah Mercer, Rachel Johnston, Robert Zoschke, Roe Grace, Ryan Bayerle, Sam Zimmerman, Tyler Brown, Victoria Gonzalez
  • City : Lawrence
  • Country : United States
Indiana Street House / Studio 804 - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam, Deck
© Corey Gaffer Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The historic Pinckney Neighborhood is a comfortable older neighborhood well-connected to the heart of Lawrence, Kansas. It is a short walk to the Kansas River and its parks as well as the cultural vibrancy of downtown. It is also close to the University of Kansas campus and a nearby bus stop which expands the possibilities of travel to the rest of Lawrence.

Indiana Street House / Studio 804 - Exterior Photography
© Corey Gaffer Photography

The Indiana Street House was designed for and inspired by the site that is in this neighborhood. It is a narrow 50’ infill lot that sits between two houses that are over 100 years old and constructed long before zoning was implemented in the city. The house to the north rests on the property line and the house to the south is within 2 feet of the property line.

Indiana Street House / Studio 804 - Image 25 of 26
Ground Floor Plan
Indiana Street House / Studio 804 - Image 26 of 26
Second Floor Plan

Due to the narrow space, the choice was made to have the main living spaces rise above the landscape to the second floor with more exposure to daylight and expansive views of the neighborhood. The first floor is slimmer in profile to allow for more outdoor space at the ground level. The grade drops 11 feet from front to back and the house is nestled into the slope, so it seems to emerge from the site.

Indiana Street House / Studio 804 - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Corey Gaffer Photography
Indiana Street House / Studio 804 - Exterior Photography
© Corey Gaffer Photography

As you enter the first floor of the house, you are welcomed by a foyer that acts as a transition area from the outside to the inside. It is lined with ample storage housed in cabinets crafted in the Studio 804 warehouse by the students using prefabricated carcasses that were reinforced and finished with maple plywood fronts. The foyer extends along the length of the south side of the house with access to two flex rooms a full bathroom and the mechanical room.

Indiana Street House / Studio 804 - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, Windows, Deck, Handrail, Patio
© Corey Gaffer Photography

The second floor sits on 22 steel columns and opens into the crowns of the trees to the east and west. The master bedroom and its cantilevered deck are on the east side greet the morning sun and reach toward a large burr oak tree at the front of the site. The living room and its large deck are on the west end where one can watch the sunset through a skyline of trees at the back of the site.

Indiana Street House / Studio 804 - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Corey Gaffer Photography
Indiana Street House / Studio 804 - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Corey Gaffer Photography

The overhangs, custom louvers, sunscreens, high-performance glazing, and well-placed operable units assure the building will not overheat while also taking advantage of the sun’s warmth in the winter and offering cross ventilation to bring in fresh cool air.

Indiana Street House / Studio 804 - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Corey Gaffer Photography
Indiana Street House / Studio 804 - Interior Photography, Windows
© Corey Gaffer Photography

The lower floors are smooth ground concrete.  The upper-level floors are tongue and groove maple. The bathroom floors are a 12x24 inch matte black tile and the painted gypsum board walls are highlighted with 4x12 lightly polished arctic white subway tile. A distinctive feature of the interior is the black perforated sliding screens which were fabricated from Richlite by the students in the Studio 804 shop with a CNC machine.

Indiana Street House / Studio 804 - Interior Photography, Countertop, Sink, Chair, Table, Windows
© Corey Gaffer Photography

The primary second-level siding is Fundermax. A phenolic, high-pressure laminate developed in Austria. It is a by-product of lumber production at sawmills. The decking, walls, and soffits are domestic sassafras. The concrete/grass pavers ensure the project meets the required ratio between permeable to impermeable surfaces and mitigates stormwater runoff.

Indiana Street House / Studio 804 - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Corey Gaffer Photography

Project gallery

Cite: "Indiana Street House / Studio 804" 03 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984320/indiana-street-house-studio-804> ISSN 0719-8884

