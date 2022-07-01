We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop Interiors
  4. Brazil
  5. Green Blood Matcha Coffee Shop / Studio Guilherme Garcia

Green Blood Matcha Coffee Shop / Studio Guilherme Garcia

Save this project
Green Blood Matcha Coffee Shop / Studio Guilherme Garcia
Save this picture!
Green Blood Matcha Coffee Shop / Studio Guilherme Garcia - Interior Photography
© Fábio Jr. Severo

Green Blood Matcha Coffee Shop / Studio Guilherme Garcia - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WindowsGreen Blood Matcha Coffee Shop / Studio Guilherme Garcia - Interior Photography, Table, ChairGreen Blood Matcha Coffee Shop / Studio Guilherme Garcia - Interior PhotographyGreen Blood Matcha Coffee Shop / Studio Guilherme Garcia - Interior Photography, Wood, Bench+ 24

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Coffee Shop Interiors
Florianópolis, Brazil
  • Architects: Studio Guilherme Garcia
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  130
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Fábio Jr. Severo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Deca, Miaki, Pedecril, Save Energy, Suvinil, Tramontina, iluminar
  • Lead Architect : Guilherme Garcia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Green Blood Matcha Coffee Shop / Studio Guilherme Garcia - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Fábio Jr. Severo

Text description provided by the architects. For the design of this matcharia, we sought to escape the traditional, with minimalist references that were translated into the organic forms that constitute the concept of the project. The base of light tones was used in order to bring a greater breath to the space and serve as a blank canvas to work on the green that is the brand's signature at some points within the project.

Save this picture!
Green Blood Matcha Coffee Shop / Studio Guilherme Garcia - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving
© Fábio Jr. Severo
Save this picture!
Green Blood Matcha Coffee Shop / Studio Guilherme Garcia - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Fábio Jr. Severo
Save this picture!
Green Blood Matcha Coffee Shop / Studio Guilherme Garcia - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Fábio Jr. Severo
Save this picture!
Green Blood Matcha Coffee Shop / Studio Guilherme Garcia - Image 23 of 24
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Green Blood Matcha Coffee Shop / Studio Guilherme Garcia - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Fábio Jr. Severo

The environment consists of a coffee shop specializing in Matcha, together with a coworking space. The entire project was designed based on the functionality necessary for activities to be carried out quickly within the space. The clean aesthetic that was proposed for the environment, results in a contemplative, calm space without many visual interferences. Therefore, the Studio also managed to develop some of the furniture present inside the space such as tables, chairs and some other elements.

Save this picture!
Green Blood Matcha Coffee Shop / Studio Guilherme Garcia - Interior Photography, Wood, Bench
© Fábio Jr. Severo
Save this picture!
Green Blood Matcha Coffee Shop / Studio Guilherme Garcia - Interior Photography
© Fábio Jr. Severo
Save this picture!
Green Blood Matcha Coffee Shop / Studio Guilherme Garcia - Interior Photography
© Fábio Jr. Severo

The call center furniture was designed and covered with tile, using a not so conventional material to bring a greater personality to the project. The floors and walls were coated with cementitious material, creating a neutral background for the project. In the bathrooms, some elements of escapism were worked on, with the sole objective of surprising whoever enters it. In the external area of ​​the project, the tiles were also used, now applied to the facades, creating a rhythmic background. All these aspects worked together with a good project, result in a space that adds aesthetics, functionality and personality.

Save this picture!
Green Blood Matcha Coffee Shop / Studio Guilherme Garcia - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© Fábio Jr. Severo

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Florianópolis, SC, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio Guilherme Garcia
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsBrazil
Cite: "Green Blood Matcha Coffee Shop / Studio Guilherme Garcia" [Cafeteria de Matcha Green Blood / Studio Guilherme Garcia] 01 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984317/green-blood-matcha-coffee-shop-studio-guilherme-garcia> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream