We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Canada
  5. MI-1 Residence / Dupont Blouin

MI-1 Residence / Dupont Blouin

Save this project
MI-1 Residence / Dupont Blouin
Save this picture!
MI-1 Residence / Dupont Blouin - Exterior Photography
© Olivier Blouin

MI-1 Residence / Dupont Blouin - Interior PhotographyMI-1 Residence / Dupont Blouin - Exterior PhotographyMI-1 Residence / Dupont Blouin - Interior PhotographyMI-1 Residence / Dupont Blouin - Interior Photography, Bedroom+ 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Laval, Canada
  • City : Laval
  • Country : Canada
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
MI-1 Residence / Dupont Blouin - Interior Photography
© Olivier Blouin

Text description provided by the architects. MI-1 is the first part of a triptych of three-family homes along the Mille-Îles River in Laval. This first house, the brightest of the three, is clad in white bricks on which the seasons are painted, giving it a unique character in the neighborhood. Inspired by the vernacular language of Laval architecture at a time when the island was a resort area, the residence offers a contemporary reinterpretation of the traditional Canadian cottage with its gable roof.

Save this picture!
MI-1 Residence / Dupont Blouin - Exterior Photography
© Olivier Blouin

The three volumes composing the house each contain a part of the program. The volume parallel to the street contains the garage, the entrance hall, and the living spaces, while the other two, perpendicular to it, include the rest areas. The main entrance is created at the intersection. The volume closest to the street, located on the first floor, includes two bedrooms and a bathroom. The other volume above it is intended for the master suite, giving it a more private and grandiose character with its cathedral roof and its view over the river.

Save this picture!
MI-1 Residence / Dupont Blouin - Interior Photography
© Olivier Blouin
Save this picture!
MI-1 Residence / Dupont Blouin - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Olivier Blouin

The guiding principle of the project was to work on the notion of intimacy in order to offer spaces sheltered from the neighborhood and the traffic of the boulevard des Mille-Îles. The architects’ strategy was to concentrate the views on the river just behind, reinforcing the impression of being in nature rather than in the suburbs. This is why the living spaces were placed below, slightly buried from the street level in order to meet the riverbank. When you are in the heart of the space, you feel alone in the world.

Save this picture!
MI-1 Residence / Dupont Blouin - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Countertop, Sink, Chair, Beam
© Olivier Blouin
Save this picture!
MI-1 Residence / Dupont Blouin - Image 20 of 22
Ground floor plan

A multi-functional wall serves as a pantry and china cabinet in the kitchen, a display bookcase in the dining room, and a storage cabinet in the living room. This integrated furniture, like a ribbon, turns the corner and becomes the railing of the staircase, then the checkroom on the first floor. This elegant and structuring gesture wraps the common spaces, protecting them a little more from the outside environment.

Save this picture!
MI-1 Residence / Dupont Blouin - Interior Photography
© Olivier Blouin

As the living spaces are oriented towards the river on the north side, in order to have access to sunlight while maintaining privacy, the architects drilled a skylight in the living room above the staircase, one at the intersection of the two corridors and one in each bathroom as a window. The zenithal light brings uniform and majestic lighting. In addition to these vertical openings, the architects created windows on each side of the bedroom corridor to create a luminous axis that circulates light from south to north.

Save this picture!
MI-1 Residence / Dupont Blouin - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Olivier Blouin

The bathrooms are clad in white ceramic and terrazzo, while the living spaces and bedrooms are clad in Canadian maple floors highlighted by the cream walls. This minimalist palette of light materials reinforces the bright and soothing atmosphere of the house. A home with a refuge feel close to the urban environment.

Save this picture!
MI-1 Residence / Dupont Blouin - Interior Photography
© Olivier Blouin

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Dupont Blouin
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCanada
Cite: "MI-1 Residence / Dupont Blouin" 27 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984313/mi-1-residence-dupont-blouin> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream