We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Trikona House / Atelier Marko Brajovic

Trikona House / Atelier Marko Brajovic

Save this project
Trikona House / Atelier Marko Brajovic
Save this picture!
Trikona House / Atelier Marko Brajovic - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Gustavo Uemura

Trikona House / Atelier Marko Brajovic - Exterior Photography, ForestTrikona House / Atelier Marko Brajovic - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamTrikona House / Atelier Marko Brajovic - Exterior Photography, DeckTrikona House / Atelier Marko Brajovic - Exterior Photography, Forest+ 26

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Paraty,
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Trikona House / Atelier Marko Brajovic - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Gustavo Uemura

Text description provided by the architects. Trikonasana or Utthita Trikonasana (Sanskrit: उत्थित त्रिकोणासन; utthita trikoṇāsana), Triangle Pose is a standing asana in yoga. Trikona House's inspiration appeared to me during one yoga session, and the architectural structure is based on a triangular repetition system. 

Save this picture!
Trikona House / Atelier Marko Brajovic - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Gustavo Uemura
Save this picture!
Trikona House / Atelier Marko Brajovic - Image 22 of 26
Elevation 2
Save this picture!
Trikona House / Atelier Marko Brajovic - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Table, Beam
© Gustavo Uemura
Save this picture!
Trikona House / Atelier Marko Brajovic - Exterior Photography, Deck
© Gustavo Uemura

A total of 120m2 of the area is organized into three floors, with flexible use. The construction is made out of eucalyptus (Corymbia citriodora), pinus, and bamboo for cabinet, kitchen, and flooring and Galvalume thermoacoustic panels, local stone for retaining external walls, and rammed earth finishes for internal walls and ground floor.

Save this picture!
Trikona House / Atelier Marko Brajovic - Interior Photography
© Gustavo Uemura
Save this picture!
Trikona House / Atelier Marko Brajovic - Image 26 of 26
Axo - Structure
Save this picture!
Trikona House / Atelier Marko Brajovic - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Gustavo Uemura
Save this picture!
Trikona House / Atelier Marko Brajovic - Image 18 of 26
Plan - Lower floor
Save this picture!
Trikona House / Atelier Marko Brajovic - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Table, Chair, Beam
© Gustavo Uemura

The landscaping project is simply the reforestation of the secondary forest where the house is located. The wild aesthetic surrounding the house was possible by driving the natural growth of the same endemic plants from the surroundings, thus reinforcing the experience of the house being immersed in an original natural context.

Save this picture!
Trikona House / Atelier Marko Brajovic - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Gustavo Uemura

No fossil engine machine was used on-site for land works or any construction process. All wooden material is from a region of 50km distance and all the construction team is in between 2km radius distance.

Save this picture!
Trikona House / Atelier Marko Brajovic - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest, Garden
© Gustavo Uemura

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Atelier Marko Brajovic
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHouses
Cite: "Trikona House / Atelier Marko Brajovic" [Casa Trikona / Atelier Marko Brajovic] 28 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984303/trikona-house-atelier-marko-brajovic> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream