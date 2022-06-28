Trikona House / Atelier Marko Brajovic

+ 26

Houses • Paraty, Architects: Atelier Marko Brajovic

Area : 120 m²

Year : 2021

Photographs : Gustavo Uemura

Engineering : Magalhães Fontes Engenharia e Consultoria

Landscape Design : Atelier Marko Brajovic

Builder : Hybrida Production

City : Paraty

Text description provided by the architects. Trikonasana or Utthita Trikonasana (Sanskrit: उत्थित त्रिकोणासन; utthita trikoṇāsana), Triangle Pose is a standing asana in yoga. Trikona House's inspiration appeared to me during one yoga session, and the architectural structure is based on a triangular repetition system.

A total of 120m2 of the area is organized into three floors, with flexible use. The construction is made out of eucalyptus (Corymbia citriodora), pinus, and bamboo for cabinet, kitchen, and flooring and Galvalume thermoacoustic panels, local stone for retaining external walls, and rammed earth finishes for internal walls and ground floor.

The landscaping project is simply the reforestation of the secondary forest where the house is located. The wild aesthetic surrounding the house was possible by driving the natural growth of the same endemic plants from the surroundings, thus reinforcing the experience of the house being immersed in an original natural context.

No fossil engine machine was used on-site for land works or any construction process. All wooden material is from a region of 50km distance and all the construction team is in between 2km radius distance.