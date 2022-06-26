We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Birch Tree House / Susi Leeton Architects & Interior

Birch Tree House / Susi Leeton Architects & Interior

Save this project
Birch Tree House / Susi Leeton Architects & Interior

Birch Tree House / Susi Leeton Architects & Interior - ChairBirch Tree House / Susi Leeton Architects & Interior - Interior PhotographyBirch Tree House / Susi Leeton Architects & Interior - Interior PhotographyBirch Tree House / Susi Leeton Architects & Interior - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Windows+ 15

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Melbourne, Australia
  • Director And Lead Architect & Interior Designer : Susi Leeton
  • Architects : Kasia Kwik, Aldo Agustin, Conor Hanna
  • Landscape Concept Design : Ben Scott
  • Building Surveyor : Philip Chun + Associates
  • City : Melbourne
  • Country : Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Birch Tree House / Susi Leeton Architects & Interior - Chair
© Nicole England

Text description provided by the architects. Our aim for Birch Tree house was to create a gentle sculptural but robust family home set amongst a beautiful restful garden. The Design Brief was to create a 5 Bedroom home with various family areas maximizing the long north aspect leading towards a beautiful pool. Our approach both internally and externally was to create a dialogue of poetic curved volumes, and light and delicate details as a background canvas for busy family life. The volumes of space are soft sculptural forms that overlap and intersect creating workable family zones. Natural light and soft materials were selected to create a chiaroscuro of light and shade. The finishes were deliberately refined and tonal. The texture is the main player. Natural limestone, oak timber floor, polished plaster walls, and linen curtains were the understated palette.

Save this picture!
Birch Tree House / Susi Leeton Architects & Interior - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Nicole England
Save this picture!
Birch Tree House / Susi Leeton Architects & Interior - Interior Photography
© Nicole England

The walls being polished concrete create a shimmering effect throughout every space. Furniture was selected for its sense of design and comfort. The beautiful cane chairs allowed views through to the pool - a delicateness along with the 3-legged Bronze table, providing a fineness to the deliberately thick and solid external walls. The gardens and the interface were of the utmost in the design. The inside became outside. The arches with eucalyptus sticks placed above provide shade to all the north windows, interface between the pool, and most importantly a sense of romance with the grape vines starting to grow over.

Save this picture!
Birch Tree House / Susi Leeton Architects & Interior - Interior Photography, Table, Countertop, Windows, Sink, Chair
© Nicole England

The interior design was deliberately subtle and refined, where texture and soft light were the major qualities. Our aim was to create a sculptural response in a beautiful restful garden. The inside became outside. Finishes and forms merge to form a background for living. By analyzing the typology of domestic living and family zones, we aimed to create a beautiful flow of space to enhance harmony, bringing family together. Living zones are on the Ground Level and flow out to gardens and terraces; Bedrooms and kids' Living are on the First Level and open to balconies and juliette balconies, giving extended views across. Expansive spaces and windows flood the spaces with abundant light. Birch Tree house challenges conflicting notions of modesty and luxury in an understated manner. Gentleness was key.

Save this picture!
Birch Tree House / Susi Leeton Architects & Interior - Interior Photography
© Felix Mooneeram
Save this picture!
Birch Tree House / Susi Leeton Architects & Interior - Interior Photography
© Nicole England

Natural light and soft materials were selected to create a chiaroscuro of light and shade. The finishes were deliberately refined and tonal. The texture is the main player. Natural limestone, oak timber floor, polished plaster walls, and linen curtains were the understated palette. The walls being “Marmorino” create a shimmering effect throughout every space. Our aim was to reflect an understated house behind the large curved and inviting front entrance and oversized generous front door. We were inspired by the sculpture of Brancusi and the soft powdery finish of his marble sculpture. The walls being soft and gentle in form create ease of movement throughout the house. Therefore, the texture was most important while the materials are refined and subtle. Reflecting generosity and gentleness of space was our aspiration.

Save this picture!
Birch Tree House / Susi Leeton Architects & Interior - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Arch
© Nicole England

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Susi Leeton Architects & Interior
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Birch Tree House / Susi Leeton Architects & Interior" 26 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984216/birch-tree-house-susi-leeton-architects-and-interior> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream