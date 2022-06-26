We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Anderson Road House / BE Architecture

Anderson Road House / BE Architecture

Save this project
Anderson Road House / BE Architecture

Anderson Road House / BE Architecture - Exterior Photography, Brick, FacadeAnderson Road House / BE Architecture - Interior Photography, WindowsAnderson Road House / BE Architecture - Interior Photography, WindowsAnderson Road House / BE Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam+ 12

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Fawkner, Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Anderson Road House / BE Architecture - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Victor Vieaux

Text description provided by the architects. With each project, we seek to find a sense of identity through a key project material, something the client can take ownership of. At Anderson Road, this came in the form of a brick. The brick denotes the domestic, a singular and humble building block when treated correctly, creates buildings of instant permanence and opportunities for delicate detailing. The dusty pink and red tones of the brick, with the blurring of a flush-struck mortar, reference the client’s heritage while providing the physical and conceptual backbone of the new home.

Save this picture!
Anderson Road House / BE Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows
© Victor Vieaux
Save this picture!
Anderson Road House / BE Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Victor Vieaux

The house is broken into a series of simple forms that step across the sloping site, allowing the individual to move between and experience the key material en masse. Supporting materials of white off-form concrete, light oak flooring, and putty-colored surfaces tie the building together, creating moments of contrast while never competing. A verdant landscape rushes in to fill the space between these forms, creating a series of light courts that feed the internal spaces, providing light and ventilation to key areas. Tropical-inspired planting and deep pools of water create an integrated oasis, the deep greens, and blues providing relief against the solidity of the materials and rigidity of form.

Save this picture!
Anderson Road House / BE Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows
© Victor Vieaux

Central to the brief was the idea of family. The house had to provide privacy and intimacy for a family of four while being able to open, entertain, host, and grow. The double-height glazed façade greets each guest with an in-situ concrete stair that wraps between floors. Though impressive as an entry feature, the space creates a threshold to the more private spaces beyond while allowing natural ventilation and light to circulate across the floors. A guest suite sits quietly to the side away from the main living spaces, providing a private space for grandparents to stay. Secondary living spaces peel

Save this picture!
Anderson Road House / BE Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Victor Vieaux

away from the main entry creating moments of respite, whether it be for the kids or the parents. Central to all of these is the brick and glass pavilion that houses the kitchen, the true heart of the home. Whether everyday cooking or show-stopping meals, the kitchen extends into the garden with an outdoor entertaining space anchored by a curved brick wood-fired oven.

Save this picture!
Anderson Road House / BE Architecture - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Victor Vieaux

The project benefited from early engagement with the construction team, working through a detailed design with a budget in mind, which proved invaluable when hit with the uncertainty of the last two years. We are inherently aware of the importance of external contribution in achieving successful outcomes on our projects, with Anderson the relationship with the individual trades was vital. It allowed us to source cost-effective materials and elevate them through their detailing and application. From discussions with bricklayers on how they lay, what mortar types they use, and how it is applied. To the concreters, finding the exact level of controlled finish while still allowing the roughness of the nature to shine through. This continuing dialogue was essential in the delivery of the project.

Save this picture!
Anderson Road House / BE Architecture - Interior Photography
© Victor Vieaux

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
BE Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Anderson Road House / BE Architecture" 26 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984215/anderson-road-house-be-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream