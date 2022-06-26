Lycee Francais Aloudine Boue / MATAG, Arquitectos e associados + Martin Duplantier Architectes

+ 35

Co Author : Martin Duplantier

Project Management : Susana Fialho Pombeiro

Execution : Marta Oliveira Bravo, Vanda Evora, Belmiro Morais Lima, Duarte Costa

Stability Engineering : Joao Tavares

Measurements : Mario Ferrao

Installations : Espaço Energia

City : Luanda

Country : Angola

Text description provided by the architects. Thinking about an architectural Project is after all thinking about its place of construction. To search for solutions skills that integrate the environment, giving the users the best experience. The French School Alioune Blondin Baye was constructed in Luanda, Angola, a tropical country and rich in the modern architectural movement.

Le Corbusier's disciples constructed several examples that still show that this city was one of the greatest stages of Modern Architecture. The concept for this project was this search for the pillars of this movement, inspired by the local culture that allowed the construction to belong to this African land. The cross ventilation in the corridors of the classrooms, the wood elements in the façade that cut the sun entrance, the ochre pigment in the interior walls that evoke the earth, and the traditional constructions of the villages, this strong African relation between inside and outside.

This site reflects a natural and spontaneous way of living architecture in the tropics full of flavor, smell, and African taste. To live the space within the local culture.