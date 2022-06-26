We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Lycee Francais Aloudine Boue / MATAG, Arquitectos e associados + Martin Duplantier Architectes

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Schools
Luanda, Angola
  • Co Author : Martin Duplantier
  • Project Management : Susana Fialho Pombeiro
  • Execution : Marta Oliveira Bravo, Vanda Evora, Belmiro Morais Lima, Duarte Costa
  • Stability Engineering : Joao Tavares
  • Measurements : Mario Ferrao
  • Installations : Espaço Energia
  • City : Luanda
  • Country : Angola
Lycee Francais Aloudine Boue / MATAG, Arquitectos e associados + Martin Duplantier Architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Edson Azevedo

Text description provided by the architects. Thinking about an architectural Project is after all thinking about its place of construction. To search for solutions skills that integrate the environment, giving the users the best experience. The French School Alioune Blondin Baye was constructed in Luanda, Angola, a tropical country and rich in the modern architectural movement.

Lycee Francais Aloudine Boue / MATAG, Arquitectos e associados + Martin Duplantier Architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Edson Azevedo
Lycee Francais Aloudine Boue / MATAG, Arquitectos e associados + Martin Duplantier Architectes - Image 27 of 35
Plan
Lycee Francais Aloudine Boue / MATAG, Arquitectos e associados + Martin Duplantier Architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Edson Azevedo

Le Corbusier's disciples constructed several examples that still show that this city was one of the greatest stages of Modern Architecture. The concept for this project was this search for the pillars of this movement, inspired by the local culture that allowed the construction to belong to this African land. The cross ventilation in the corridors of the classrooms, the wood elements in the façade that cut the sun entrance, the ochre pigment in the interior walls that evoke the earth, and the traditional constructions of the villages, this strong African relation between inside and outside.

Lycee Francais Aloudine Boue / MATAG, Arquitectos e associados + Martin Duplantier Architectes - Interior Photography, Column
© Edson Azevedo
Lycee Francais Aloudine Boue / MATAG, Arquitectos e associados + Martin Duplantier Architectes - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Beam
© Edson Azevedo
Lycee Francais Aloudine Boue / MATAG, Arquitectos e associados + Martin Duplantier Architectes - Image 34 of 35
Section
Lycee Francais Aloudine Boue / MATAG, Arquitectos e associados + Martin Duplantier Architectes - Interior Photography, Column
© Edson Azevedo
Lycee Francais Aloudine Boue / MATAG, Arquitectos e associados + Martin Duplantier Architectes - Image 35 of 35
Section
Lycee Francais Aloudine Boue / MATAG, Arquitectos e associados + Martin Duplantier Architectes - Interior Photography, Windows
© Edson Azevedo

This site reflects a natural and spontaneous way of living architecture in the tropics full of flavor, smell, and African taste. To live the space within the local culture.

Lycee Francais Aloudine Boue / MATAG, Arquitectos e associados + Martin Duplantier Architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Edson Azevedo

Project location

Address:Luanda, Angola

Martin Duplantier Architectes
MATAG, Arquitectos e associados
Concrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsAngola
Cite: "Lycee Francais Aloudine Boue / MATAG, Arquitectos e associados + Martin Duplantier Architectes" [Escola Francesa de Luanda - Lycee Francais Aloudine Boue / MATAG, Arquitectos e associados + Martin Duplantier Architectes] 26 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984202/lycee-francais-aloudine-boue-matag-arquitectos-e-associados-plus-martin-duplantier-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

