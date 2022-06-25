We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Switzerland
  5. DOW House D / Dettling Architekturstudio

DOW House D / Dettling Architekturstudio

Save this project
DOW House D / Dettling Architekturstudio
Save this picture!
DOW House D / Dettling Architekturstudio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Rory Gardiner

DOW House D / Dettling Architekturstudio - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeDOW House D / Dettling Architekturstudio - Interior Photography, WindowsDOW House D / Dettling Architekturstudio - Interior Photography, ClosetDOW House D / Dettling Architekturstudio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Wood, Bed+ 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Winterthur, Switzerland
  • Architects: Dettling Architekturstudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2018
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Rory Gardiner
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Mawa Design, Staffieri Fireplaces
  • Cooperative Architect : Emmanuel Schoop, Maurizio de Santis, Hans - Jörg Sauter
  • City : Winterthur
  • Country : Switzerland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
DOW House D / Dettling Architekturstudio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Rory Gardiner

Text description provided by the architects. On the outskirts of Winterthur, a new residential building blends into a neighborhood built in the fifties. Wide plots of land with set-back villas and well-tended gardens characterize the picture. Pines, spruces, and deciduous trees tower over the houses and provide a view of the Eschenberg in the spaces in between. A two-story detached house with a large garden has existed on the property on a private road for 60 years.

Save this picture!
DOW House D / Dettling Architekturstudio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Rory Gardiner
Save this picture!
DOW House D / Dettling Architekturstudio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Rory Gardiner

The owners wanted a smaller, independent, low-maintenance living space for their old age. A new house between the existing villa and the private road meets this requirement and allows maximum use of the property.

Save this picture!
DOW House D / Dettling Architekturstudio - Image 16 of 22
Master Plan

The new building should fit in with the two- to three-story buildings on the street, provide access to the garden, and open up views of the Eschenberg mountain opposite. A simple house with a pitched roof faces the street and creates a counterpart to the existing houses. A new common forecourt provides access to both houses and serves as a representative arrival and parking area. The living space is distributed over three floors, which open onto all sides. The lowest floor houses the entrance, a studio, and ancillary rooms. In the middle, there is a continuous living area with access to a private garden. On the top floor are the bedrooms with views of the landscape.

Save this picture!
DOW House D / Dettling Architekturstudio - Interior Photography, Closet
© Rory Gardiner
Save this picture!
DOW House D / Dettling Architekturstudio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Rory Gardiner
Save this picture!
DOW House D / Dettling Architekturstudio - Image 18 of 22
Ground Floor Plan

A central staircase is relevant to the structural design of the house, divides the rooms, and leaves space for their use. This arrangement allows one to move freely in a circular motion on the two main floors, thus experiencing all directions of the horizon. This peculiarity is reflected on the facade by a horizontally articulated structure. Large window belts articulate the main facade to the street and to the view. Construction in wood with a painted larch facade locates the house in the suburban context and takes up the idea of the "Stöckli", which allows two generations to live together in proximity and distance.

Save this picture!
DOW House D / Dettling Architekturstudio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Rory Gardiner

The interior is characterized by fixtures in Elsbeer wood, which run through all rooms. Large sliding doors separate the individual rooms and allow for open use. Sideboards, shelves, and cabinets provide storage and invite the user to sit. The high-quality finishes contrast with the white-painted walls and ochre flooring used throughout the house.

Save this picture!
DOW House D / Dettling Architekturstudio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Wood, Bed
© Rory Gardiner

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Dettling Architekturstudio
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSwitzerland
Cite: "DOW House D / Dettling Architekturstudio" 25 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984165/dow-house-d-dettling-architekturstudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream