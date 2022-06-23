We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Monarto Safari Park Visitor Centre / INTRO.

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Visitor Center
Adelaide, Australia
  • Architects: INTRO.
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Client : Zoos SA
  • City : Adelaide
  • Country : Australia
Save this picture!
Monarto Safari Park Visitor Centre / INTRO. - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of INTRO.

Text description provided by the architects. This Gateway project represents the connection of people to the environment through education and history. At the center of the project is the heart: a gathering point referencing both traditional African and indigenous habitation. The heart acts as the communal space before introducing visitors to their journey into Wild Africa, providing protection from the harsh weather conditions while offering small glimpses of the vast surroundings. This celebration of arrival builds anticipation for the imminent experience.

Save this picture!
Monarto Safari Park Visitor Centre / INTRO. - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of INTRO.
Save this picture!
Monarto Safari Park Visitor Centre / INTRO. - Image 12 of 13
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Monarto Safari Park Visitor Centre / INTRO. - Exterior Photography, Facade
Courtesy of INTRO.
Save this picture!
Monarto Safari Park Visitor Centre / INTRO. - Image 13 of 13
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
Monarto Safari Park Visitor Centre / INTRO. - Exterior Photography, Arch
Courtesy of INTRO.

The built form is divided into two distinct elements. The convergence of the curved ribbons represents the intertwining of indigenous and African cultures embodying the inherent connection with the land, plants, and animals. The iconic, yet implicit, expression of the forms invite engagement, interpretation, and discussion by visitors.

Save this picture!
Monarto Safari Park Visitor Centre / INTRO. - Interior Photography, Facade
Courtesy of INTRO.
Save this picture!
Monarto Safari Park Visitor Centre / INTRO. - Exterior Photography, Brick, Beam, Column, Windows
Courtesy of INTRO.

The design reflects an understanding that conservation starts with a humanity that has an appreciation of nature and is enhanced out of their visceral experience. The gateway representation provides an iconic and memorable transitional experience from Australia to Africa. Each visitor is to leave as an ambassador of the Monarto Safari Park.

Project location

Address:Adelaide SA, Australia

INTRO.
Cite: "Monarto Safari Park Visitor Centre / INTRO." 23 Jun 2022. ArchDaily.

