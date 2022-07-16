Cultural Center of Pian Medoc / BPM Architectes

+ 15

Project Director : Delphine Pirrovani

Project Manager : Arelie Horgues

Fluid : IBC Aubert

City : Le Pian-Médoc

Country : France

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of oaks and pines, in the town of Pian Médoc, the establishment of the Cultural Center has made it possible to preserve the existing trees as much as possible and to preserve their wooded appearance.

The building consists of three separate entities in a united building hosting a music space, a dance space, and a media library. These three elements are articulated around a space serving all the elements of the program. The exceptional location of the Cultural Center guided the organization of the project and its orientation. The spaces open to the outside in order to generate permeability and take advantage of natural light.

The central space, is dedicated to the reception, and crossing and opens widely to the environment. A covered courtyard connects all the entities. Forming an entrance forecourt, this element plays the role of full-fledged activity space in the extension of the rooms.

In order to reinforce the characteristics of the site, the building is clear and uncluttered, unified by a large overhanging concrete roof that covers the whole. The facades are lined with gold-tinted zinc with standing seams. Slender posts of the same color support the courtyards and recall the vertical rhythm of the surrounding pines.

By its volumetry and its dynamic identity, the new Cultural Center naturally takes its place in the heart of its wooded environment, leaving the exterior and the interior to respond and merge.