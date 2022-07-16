We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Cultural Center of Pian Medoc / BPM Architectes

Cultural Center of Pian Medoc / BPM Architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Stanislas Ledoux

Cultural Center of Pian Medoc / BPM Architectes - Exterior Photography, FacadeCultural Center of Pian Medoc / BPM Architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade, ColumnCultural Center of Pian Medoc / BPM Architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, CourtyardCultural Center of Pian Medoc / BPM Architectes - Interior Photography, Facade, Glass+ 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Dance Hall, Cultural Center, Detail
Le Pian-Médoc, France
  • Project Director : Delphine Pirrovani
  • Project Manager : Arelie Horgues
  • Fluid : IBC Aubert
  • City : Le Pian-Médoc
  • Country : France
Cultural Center of Pian Medoc / BPM Architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Stanislas Ledoux

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of oaks and pines, in the town of Pian Médoc, the establishment of the Cultural Center has made it possible to preserve the existing trees as much as possible and to preserve their wooded appearance.

Cultural Center of Pian Medoc / BPM Architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Stanislas Ledoux
Cultural Center of Pian Medoc / BPM Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Stanislas Ledoux

The building consists of three separate entities in a united building hosting a music space, a dance space, and a media library. These three elements are articulated around a space serving all the elements of the program. The exceptional location of the Cultural Center guided the organization of the project and its orientation. The spaces open to the outside in order to generate permeability and take advantage of natural light.

Cultural Center of Pian Medoc / BPM Architectes - Image 11 of 15
Ground Floor Plan

The central space, is dedicated to the reception, and crossing and opens widely to the environment. A covered courtyard connects all the entities. Forming an entrance forecourt, this element plays the role of full-fledged activity space in the extension of the rooms.

Cultural Center of Pian Medoc / BPM Architectes - Image 12 of 15
Elevations

In order to reinforce the characteristics of the site, the building is clear and uncluttered, unified by a large overhanging concrete roof that covers the whole. The facades are lined with gold-tinted zinc with standing seams. Slender posts of the same color support the courtyards and recall the vertical rhythm of the surrounding pines. 

Cultural Center of Pian Medoc / BPM Architectes - Interior Photography, Facade, Glass
© Stanislas Ledoux

By its volumetry and its dynamic identity, the new Cultural Center naturally takes its place in the heart of its wooded environment, leaving the exterior and the interior to respond and merge.

Cultural Center of Pian Medoc / BPM Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Stanislas Ledoux

Project gallery

Project location

Address:33290 Le Pian-Médoc, France

About this office
BPM Architectes
Office

Cite: "Cultural Center of Pian Medoc / BPM Architectes" 16 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984111/cultural-center-of-pian-medoc-bpm-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

