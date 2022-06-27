We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  Horizon Esplanade / María Fandiño - PAISAXE

Horizon Esplanade / María Fandiño - PAISAXE

Horizon Esplanade / María Fandiño - PAISAXE

© Héctor Santos-Díez

  Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Public Space
  Architects: María Fandiño - PAISAXE
  Area: 75175 ft²
  Year: 2020
  Photographs
    Photographs: Héctor Santos-Díez
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Fermob, Forjas, GALOPIN, Setga
  Lead Architect: María Fandiño Iglesias
© Héctor Santos-Díez
© Héctor Santos-Díez

Text description provided by the architects. Surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean on the west side and guarded by the mountain range Serra da Groba on the east side, the horizon esplanade was a “high-stoned” point in the middle of the coastal plain. The structure of the territory is visible in its section: the mountain comes down the human transformation throughout history: stone terraces. These terraces fold the topography showing the grey granite materiality.

© Héctor Santos-Díez
© Héctor Santos-Díez
Plan and Section
Plan and Section
© Héctor Santos-Díez
© Héctor Santos-Díez

In the '70s, with the PO-553 street construction, the horizon esplanade was filled with rubbles crashing with the scale of the place, erasing the cultural landscape, and destroying the coastal ecosystem. The horizon was transformed into a lifeless plain, without vegetation, without rocks, without people. Inhabitants lost the identity of their place.

© Héctor Santos-Díez
© Héctor Santos-Díez

The commission was to create a park, but we decide to recover the coastal section. So, we started to play with the topography as the surrounding landscape broke up the esplanade to create different terraces showing de original morphology, recovering the coastal ecosystem, improving natural drainage, and making inhabitants part of the project through a participatory inter-generational process. The project will be functioning on its own, new terraces will embrace the program, without barriers, connected with ramps supported by walls with its materials and colors but, with a new use: a “restored public space”.

© Héctor Santos-Díez
© Héctor Santos-Díez
© Héctor Santos-Díez
© Héctor Santos-Díez

We fit the program through the terraces: starting from St. James’s walk with a bar, toilets, and picnic area, coming down with different playgrounds, and finally, fading into the landscape with the horizon grandstands.

© Héctor Santos-Díez
© Héctor Santos-Díez
© Héctor Santos-Díez
© Héctor Santos-Díez

Under construction, the original stones started to come out on the terraces increasing the project's complexity. We decide to give the voice to landscape and release the architecture on a second plane. The project was transformed into a process, changing day by day according to the excavation: walls, stairs, and playgrounds fit their position between the stones fading the project into the context.

© Héctor Santos-Díez
© Héctor Santos-Díez

The native vegetation embraces the project, and its natural processes inspire it. The pioneer birches can grow in disturbed soils, improving the edaphic structure and allowing the subsequent growth of more specialized oaks, under them, bushes and heathers recover their space, and adapt to the harsh ocean conditions.

Scheme - Structure of the territory
Scheme - Structure of the territory

The result seems a craft project: stone walls are made with the remaining material of the excavation, the restoration is gradual, respecting the natural cycles, and the rocks which appeared in the middle of the playgrounds and walkways, uphold their shapes on the new topography. Lighting, furniture, and the bar building pursue to get unnoticed in this magical place, conferring the relevance to the granite stones which are present in different shapes and granulometry: pavements, walls, and stairs.

© Héctor Santos-Díez
© Héctor Santos-Díez

The final atmosphere swing between the blue ocean and the grey mountain, stillness and movement, gravity and lightness, sunrise, and sunset. Is a place to feel the territory and its shapes, to feel part of it.

© Héctor Santos-Díez
© Héctor Santos-Díez

María Fandiño - PAISAXE
WoodStone

Cite: "Horizon Esplanade / María Fandiño - PAISAXE" [Explanada del horizonte / María Fandiño - PAISAXE] 27 Jun 2022. ArchDaily.

