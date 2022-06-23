We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Lakeshore Residence / Atelier Landschaft

Lakeshore Residence / Atelier Landschaft

Lakeshore Residence / Atelier Landschaft - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Garden, Courtyard

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Beze, India
  • Architects: Atelier Landschaft
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  2400 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Inclined Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Goldiden, Nexion, PCubes Solutions, Planet Stone, Shree Neelkamal Marbles
  • Lead Architect : Shruti Dabir
  • Project Architect : Ayesha Pawar
  • Project Interior Designer : Nupur Pabari
  • Project Landscape Designer : Shruti Dabir
  • Project Permission Designer : Sushmita Lasure
  • Structural Engineer : Mitesh Mutha
  • Pmc And Developper : Yogesh Pardeshi
  • Swimming Pool : Crystal Pools
  • City : Beze
  • Country : India
Lakeshore Residence / Atelier Landschaft - Exterior Photography
© Inclined Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Lakeshore is a vacation home, nestled on the edge of the backwater of a gated dam in Nashik, the wine capital of India. This house seeks to prioritize the scenic views of the Sahyadri mountains (a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is one of the eight biodiversity hotspots in the world) and the serene lake. The challenge was to harness the views from all the rooms and spaces given the condition of the narrow site that tapers towards the west. To make optimum use of the site parameters, the volumes are derived in a linear format that compliments the edge of the water. 

Lakeshore Residence / Atelier Landschaft - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Garden, Courtyard
© Inclined Studio
Lakeshore Residence / Atelier Landschaft - Image 24 of 31
Plan -Roof
Lakeshore Residence / Atelier Landschaft - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Beam
© Inclined Studio

The site slopes gently towards the north, gradually merging into the lake water. The house hence orients in such a way that the larger fenestrations are towards the north. This brings in soft light through the day and offers a view of the sunset from the open deck. In terms of morphological relationship, the house is fragmented into three parts and the black slate roof gently slopes towards the south. Thus, giving the house its main geometry, a solid volume that sits on the landscape, framed by the vegetation and conditions of the surroundings. The walls have a grid-shaped cladding of black basalt stone which is found locally.

Lakeshore Residence / Atelier Landschaft - Exterior Photography
© Inclined Studio
Lakeshore Residence / Atelier Landschaft - Image 23 of 31
Plan - Ground Floor
Lakeshore Residence / Atelier Landschaft - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows, Deck
© Inclined Studio

The bedrooms have been named after the location and the view it opens to. The bedroom towards the west, the sanctuary room, has been separated from the main volume of the house and connected via a glass bridge with creates a scenic transition into a quaint room with utmost privacy and a view of the vast expanse of the lake.

Lakeshore Residence / Atelier Landschaft - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Inclined Studio
Lakeshore Residence / Atelier Landschaft - Image 30 of 31
Axonometric View

The bridge room is the one in the middle and the most connected to the public spaces of the house. The secret garden room as the name suggests is at the far end and offers a view of the lake and the food forest towards the east of the house. The deck and the swimming pool are fairly large and the pool creates an infinity edge with the lake water. The outdoor space provides a chance to enjoy the beautiful lake and mountains and feel nature at different times of the day, the changing landscape, and the unbeatable views of the environment.

Project gallery

Atelier Landschaft
Residential Architecture, Houses, India
Cite: "Lakeshore Residence / Atelier Landschaft" 23 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984068/lakeshore-residence-atelier-landschaft> ISSN 0719-8884

