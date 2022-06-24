We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Temporary Installations
  4. Italy
  Skyframe Installation / SET Architects

Skyframe Installation / SET Architects

Skyframe Installation / SET Architects
Skyframe Installation / SET Architects - Exterior Photography
© Simone Bossi

© Simone Bossi

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Temporary Installations
Roma, Italy
  • Collaborator : Lea Ružic
  • Coordination : Gabriele Russo
  • Project Management And Engineering : Pierluigi Evangelista
  • Client : Ordine degli Architetti di Roma e Provincia
  • City : Roma
  • Country : Italy
Skyframe Installation / SET Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Simone Bossi

Text description provided by the architects. Skyframe is a site-specific pop-up installation, designed for the fourth edition of FAR, the Architecture Festival of Rome. The installation is located in the Ostiense district, specifically in Piazza del Gazometro: an area strongly characterized by the presence of industrial archeology buildings of the twentieth century. The concept is inspired by the pure volumes and elementary geometric shapes of the paintings of the artistic movement “Novecento”.

Skyframe Installation / SET Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Simone Bossi

Skyframe is conceived as a landmark, 5 meters high, capable of attracting passers-by and transforming the daily use of the square into a new individual experience of public space. Externally, the architectural object has a double nature: the XLam structure characterizes the base with a strong natural character, while the upper part is iridescent and reflects the shades of the sky and the surrounding urban landscape, thanks to the use of a coating “Rockpanel Platinum” panels.

Skyframe Installation / SET Architects - Image 13 of 18
Plan - Site

The installation is therefore constantly changing and takes on ever-changing reflections and shades as the light changes, at different times of the day. The internal space, 160x160 cm square, is mono-material and features XLam walls that plant a telescope that frames the sky. The access is outlined by four portals that allow free and dynamic use of the architectural object.

Skyframe Installation / SET Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Simone Bossi
Skyframe Installation / SET Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, Concrete, Column
© Simone Bossi

The internal space, intimate and compressed, leads the visitor to look up and admire the sky of Rome at a precise moment of the day. Skyframe is configured as an interactive urban device that modifies the ordinary dynamics of the use of public space, showing how architecture can offer new ways of experiencing the city.

Skyframe Installation / SET Architects - Image 17 of 18
Axo
Skyframe Installation / SET Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Simone Bossi

The social media project: The visitor can take their own photo of the Rome sky and share it using the #skyframerome hashtag or tagging the Instagram page @skyframerome. Every single photo will become part of a piece of a larger collection generated from the images of the various users.

Skyframe Installation / SET Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Simone Bossi

Project location

Address:Piazza del Gazometro, 00154 Roma RM, Italy

SET Architects
