Skyframe Installation / SET Architects

+ 18

Collaborator : Lea Ružic

Coordination : Gabriele Russo

Project Management And Engineering : Pierluigi Evangelista

Client : Ordine degli Architetti di Roma e Provincia

City : Roma

Country : Italy

Text description provided by the architects. Skyframe is a site-specific pop-up installation, designed for the fourth edition of FAR, the Architecture Festival of Rome. The installation is located in the Ostiense district, specifically in Piazza del Gazometro: an area strongly characterized by the presence of industrial archeology buildings of the twentieth century. The concept is inspired by the pure volumes and elementary geometric shapes of the paintings of the artistic movement “Novecento”.

Skyframe is conceived as a landmark, 5 meters high, capable of attracting passers-by and transforming the daily use of the square into a new individual experience of public space. Externally, the architectural object has a double nature: the XLam structure characterizes the base with a strong natural character, while the upper part is iridescent and reflects the shades of the sky and the surrounding urban landscape, thanks to the use of a coating “Rockpanel Platinum” panels.

The installation is therefore constantly changing and takes on ever-changing reflections and shades as the light changes, at different times of the day. The internal space, 160x160 cm square, is mono-material and features XLam walls that plant a telescope that frames the sky. The access is outlined by four portals that allow free and dynamic use of the architectural object.

The internal space, intimate and compressed, leads the visitor to look up and admire the sky of Rome at a precise moment of the day. Skyframe is configured as an interactive urban device that modifies the ordinary dynamics of the use of public space, showing how architecture can offer new ways of experiencing the city.

The social media project: The visitor can take their own photo of the Rome sky and share it using the #skyframerome hashtag or tagging the Instagram page @skyframerome. Every single photo will become part of a piece of a larger collection generated from the images of the various users.