We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. House in Praia do Pego / Falcão de Campos

House in Praia do Pego / Falcão de Campos

Save this project
House in Praia do Pego / Falcão de Campos

House in Praia do Pego / Falcão de Campos - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse in Praia do Pego / Falcão de Campos - Interior Photography, StairsHouse in Praia do Pego / Falcão de Campos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, SinkHouse in Praia do Pego / Falcão de Campos - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink+ 18

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
  • Architects: Falcão de Campos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  336
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Geberit, Berker, Catalano, Water Evolution, CARPINTARIA MATEUS, Carmo, Dae, JJ Teixeira, Piscinas Carrasco, Secil, Terra Lógica, Trimble Navigation
  • Author : J.P. Falcão de Campos
  • Structures : Francisco Lima Mayer
  • MEP : Engenharia e Gestão
  • Mechanical Engineering : Rui Batista
  • Electrical Engineering : Joule
  • Landscape : Marta Byrne
  • Collaborators : Luísa Ramalho, Filipa Mourão, Catarina Barros, Ana Catarina Antunes
  • Clients : Pura Comporta Lda.
  • Contractor : Osborne Construtora
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House in Praia do Pego / Falcão de Campos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Cortesia de Falcão de Campos Arquitecto

Text description provided by the architects. The House in Praia do Pego is located in Grândola, around 900 meters from the coast. The site has an area of 1.239m² that provides a transition from the lower level of the public space, facing north, to a higher level of the site, facing south. It is situated in a residential area of average density, with confining lots facing east and south. Facing north, the site has a clear view of the rice fields. Its west edge confines a small route for pedestrian access. The design of the house bases itself on the interpretation of the site’s configuration. The two lateral limits of the site delineate the direction of the east and west facades, while the position of the house is determined in order to guarantee its elevation from the public street and the creation of an exterior living area at the most private part of the lot. This area is positioned south to optimize the entrance of natural light.

Save this picture!
House in Praia do Pego / Falcão de Campos - Exterior Photography, Windows
Cortesia de Falcão de Campos Arquitecto
Save this picture!
House in Praia do Pego / Falcão de Campos - Image 16 of 18
Plans
Save this picture!
House in Praia do Pego / Falcão de Campos - Exterior Photography, Facade
Cortesia de Falcão de Campos Arquitecto
Save this picture!
House in Praia do Pego / Falcão de Campos - Image 17 of 18
Elevations
Save this picture!
House in Praia do Pego / Falcão de Campos - Interior Photography, Stairs
Cortesia de Falcão de Campos Arquitecto

In fact, the north and south portions of the site are equally predominant in the development of the project: the interior circulation of the house and its compartmentation establish a visual relation varying between the view of the rice fields, facing north, and the interior of the site, facing south. The volume of the house is neither static nor monolithic, its shape is composed of movements on the north and south facades, dematerializing the continuity of the facade, providing the interaction with the exterior landscape, and granting dynamism to the interior space. The roof of the house takes part in this formal arrangement with the repetition of gable roof typologies.

Save this picture!
House in Praia do Pego / Falcão de Campos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink
Cortesia de Falcão de Campos Arquitecto
Save this picture!
House in Praia do Pego / Falcão de Campos - Interior Photography
Cortesia de Falcão de Campos Arquitecto
Save this picture!
House in Praia do Pego / Falcão de Campos - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink
Cortesia de Falcão de Campos Arquitecto

Finally, the design tried to reconfigure the original topography in order to restore the natural slope that connects the lower levels of the public space in the north with the higher levels of the site in the south. The house is placed in a high position in accordance with the south portion of the site, allowing the natural slope to continue naturally until the limit of the property and the house to be elevated from the public space. The two terraces reaffirm this condition: the north terrace follows the entire front of the house and the south terrace integrates the interior to the volume of the pool.

Save this picture!
House in Praia do Pego / Falcão de Campos - Image 18 of 18
Model

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Falcão de Campos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHouses
Cite: "House in Praia do Pego / Falcão de Campos" [Casa na Praia do Pego / Falcão de Campos] 21 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983985/house-in-praia-do-pego-falcao-de-campos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream