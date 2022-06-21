Home Studio / Clarice Semerene Arquitetura

+ 23

Offices Interiors • Architects: Clarice Semerene Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 30 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2020

Photographs Photographs : Joana França

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Cremme Design , Deca , Dessine , Gauss , Microreve , Thonart , Tramontina

Author : Clarice Semerene

Project Team : Helkem Araújo

Construction Management : Grid Engenharia

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This small 30-sq meter space, located in Brasília, Brazil, was designed to house the graphic design practice, “Home Studio”. As its name suggests, the boutique studio proposes a more intimate and casual relationship with clients and the work environment should evoke the relaxed and cozy atmosphere we find in our own homes.

The interior architecture project consists of a single open space and the program included a small kitchenette, a room to relax and comfortably host clients and partners, in addition to workbenches for a 4 team of four designers.

The benches were positioned symmetrically close to the window to receive greater ventilation and natural sunlight, enhancing the framing of the exterior landscape. The kitchenette and social area, located closer to the entrance and bathroom, have multiple functions to optimize space.

The custom-made table is used for both meals and meetings. The bench, in addition to having lower drawers, supports the table and extends to accommodate more people sitting in the living area. The sofa and TV are part of the moments of leisure and relaxation, but also serve to host clients and deliver presentations in a comfortable and casual way.

The two main functions of the space - work and play- were subtly divided by a see-through metal shelf, filled with books, objects and plants, which help to bring nature and well-being to the interiors, without blocking the passage of sunlight. This element, as well as the choice of natural materials such as brick, cement, wood and earthy tones, typical of the studio’s branding, reinforce the company’s domestic character.