Home Studio / Clarice Semerene Arquitetura

Home Studio / Clarice Semerene Arquitetura
Home Studio / Clarice Semerene Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Shelving, Chair
© Joana França

Home Studio / Clarice Semerene Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, Chair, CountertopHome Studio / Clarice Semerene Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, ChairHome Studio / Clarice Semerene Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, ChairHome Studio / Clarice Semerene Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Beam+ 23

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Offices Interiors
  • Architects: Clarice Semerene Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  30
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Joana França
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Cremme Design, Deca, Dessine, Gauss, Microreve, Thonart, Tramontina
Home Studio / Clarice Semerene Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Chair
© Joana França

Text description provided by the architects. This small 30-sq meter space, located in Brasília, Brazil, was designed to house the graphic design practice, “Home Studio”. As its name suggests, the boutique studio proposes a more intimate and casual relationship with clients and the work environment should evoke the relaxed and cozy atmosphere we find in our own homes.

Home Studio / Clarice Semerene Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Chair
© Joana França
Home Studio / Clarice Semerene Arquitetura - Image 19 of 23
Floor plan

The interior architecture project consists of a single open space and the program included a small kitchenette, a room to relax and comfortably host clients and partners, in addition to workbenches for a 4 team of four designers. 

Home Studio / Clarice Semerene Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Joana França
Home Studio / Clarice Semerene Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Joana França

The benches were positioned symmetrically close to the window to receive greater ventilation and natural sunlight, enhancing the framing of the exterior landscape. The kitchenette and social area, located closer to the entrance and bathroom, have multiple functions to optimize space.

Home Studio / Clarice Semerene Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Wood, Shelving, Chair, Beam
© Joana França

The custom-made table is used for both meals and meetings. The bench, in addition to having lower drawers, supports the table and extends to accommodate more people sitting in the living area. The sofa and TV are part of the moments of leisure and relaxation, but also serve to host clients and deliver presentations in a comfortable and casual way.

Home Studio / Clarice Semerene Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Countertop, Shelving, Chair, Windows
© Joana França
Home Studio / Clarice Semerene Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Countertop, Chair, Windows
© Joana França

The two main functions of the space - work and play- were subtly divided by a see-through metal shelf, filled with books, objects and plants, which help to bring nature and well-being to the interiors, without blocking the passage of sunlight. This element, as well as the choice of natural materials such as brick, cement, wood and earthy tones, typical of the studio’s branding, reinforce the company’s domestic character.

Home Studio / Clarice Semerene Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, Chair, Countertop
© Joana França

Project gallery

