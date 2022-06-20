We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Poland
  5. Sml. House / blsk. studio

Sml. House / blsk. studio

Save this project
Sml. House / blsk. studio

Sml. House / blsk. studio - Exterior PhotographySml. House / blsk. studio - Interior PhotographySml. House / blsk. studio - Exterior PhotographySml. House / blsk. studio - Interior Photography+ 28

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Gliwice, Poland
  • Architects: blsk. studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  189
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Maciej Spiess
  • Project Team : Mateusz Skalski, Paulina Skalska, Agata Pierożyńska, Sonia Kwiatkowska, Michał Laskowski
  • Ventilation : Grzegorz Krukowski
  • Water And Sewage : Piotr Simka
  • Electrician : Piotr Świerk
  • Usable Area : 189 m2
  • Total Surface : 146 m²
  • Volume : 1258 m3
  • Constructions : Figura Team
  • City : Gliwice
  • Country : Poland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Sml. House / blsk. studio - Exterior Photography
© Maciej Spiess

Text description provided by the architects. From the first conversations with customers sml. house was supposed to be pragmatism and care for the natural environment. Common sense in the selection of materials, keeping the functional program in check, zoning the rooms, a compact body and individual formal and technological solutions meet these original assumptions.

Save this picture!
Sml. House / blsk. studio - Interior Photography
© Maciej Spiess
Save this picture!
Sml. House / blsk. studio - Exterior Photography
© Maciej Spiess

Shape. By maintaining consistency in the functional system and rational formal decisions, it was possible to reduce the demand for the total usable energy of the house to 40.79 kWh/m2 per year. Due to the need to maintain good parameters insulating partitions, all dark rooms have been located on the northern side. From the southern side, there are rooms for longer stays: a living room, children's rooms, a bedroom, and a study. They all have large, terrace sliding doors giving the possibility to exit from each room to a shared terrace.

Save this picture!
Sml. House / blsk. studio - Interior Photography
© Maciej Spiess
Save this picture!
Sml. House / blsk. studio - Image 16 of 28
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Sml. House / blsk. studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Maciej Spiess

The building is located adjacent to arable fields and on the southern side, in the longer term, adjacent to the forest. In order to enjoy the beautiful landscape, we tried to reconcile our introduction of large glazing on the south side with the overarching assumption of the house energy-saving. For this purpose, we used a deep section of the roofed terrace from the south, which is to protect the house from overheating during the summer heat. At the same time, big glazing allows for heating the rooms with solar energy in winter, when the sun is relatively low above the horizon and the sun's rays fall through the glazing directly inside the house. We also decided to close the shorter sides of the terraces with walls so that the east-west winds blowing in the open space do not cool the glassed south facade. In the closing walls, it was possible to locate small utility cells.

Save this picture!
Sml. House / blsk. studio - Interior Photography
© Maciej Spiess
Save this picture!
Sml. House / blsk. studio - Image 17 of 28
Section A-A
Save this picture!
Sml. House / blsk. studio - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Maciej Spiess

Thanks to the use of the technology of prefabricated roof trusses on the south side and in the north, it was possible to create deep arcades without the need for additional elements supporting. Thanks to the roofing from the north, we were able to give up the farm building, originally planned by investors as a free-standing shed in the garden. We reduced it to a room hidden under a roof, stretching along the front facade. Thanks to this we freed the garden from unnecessary cubature disturbing the view of the fields and the forest. Thanks to the use of a reversible heat pump and a heat recovery system, used air, flowing outside through the utility room, warms it and provides an additional buffer thermal from the north.

Materials. When selecting building materials, we tried to put accents in the right places. We focused on high-quality, healthy construction and building materials. We have reduced unnecessary elements and finishing materials to a minimum. In the construction of the house, mainly prefabricated technology was used. Bearing walls are made of prefabricated expanded clay aggregates. The roof truss was made of prefabricated, wooden trusses supported only on external load-bearing walls.12 cm thick recycled liquid polyurethane was used as a floor insulation layer where the main component is polystyrene waste. To improve heating efficiency anhydrite floor was used as the finishing material, which is characterized by high thermal conductivity. For the thermal insulation of the roof and attic, cellulose obtained from recycled paper was used. The same material was used as acoustic insulation in the partition walls.

Save this picture!
Sml. House / blsk. studio - Exterior Photography
© Maciej Spiess

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
blsk. studio
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPoland
Cite: "Sml. House / blsk. studio" 20 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983824/sml-house-blsk-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream