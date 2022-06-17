We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Hide House / MRTN Architects

Hide House / MRTN Architects

Save this project
Hide House / MRTN Architects

Hide House / MRTN Architects - Exterior PhotographyHide House / MRTN Architects - Interior PhotographyHide House / MRTN Architects - Interior PhotographyHide House / MRTN Architects - Exterior Photography+ 29

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Venus Bay, Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Hide House / MRTN Architects - Exterior Photography
© Dave Kulesza

Text description provided by the architects. Venus Bay is located in South Gippsland, a narrow peninsula of land with Bass Strait to the southwest and Anderson’s Inlet to the northeast. Hide House in Venus Bay is located on the crest of a sand dune amongst coastal Tea Tree. The house enjoys views of the waterways of the inlet to the north and the grassy tidal plains to the east while turning its back to the strong predominant south westerly winds that are a common feature of the area.

Save this picture!
Hide House / MRTN Architects - Exterior Photography
© Dave Kulesza

Hide House is a retreat from Melbourne, a place where the owners can spend increasing periods of time living and working from Venus Bay. However, during summers and holidays, the home needs to comfortably accommodate friends and family. Guest bedrooms, bunkroom, and living space are located on the lower level while the upper level contains the main living spaces and owners’ bedroom. The sculptural form of the house is created by the assemblage of a curved upper level placed on and over a lower rectilinear volume.

Save this picture!
Hide House / MRTN Architects - Exterior Photography
© Dave Kulesza
Save this picture!
Hide House / MRTN Architects - Image 27 of 29
Plan
Save this picture!
Hide House / MRTN Architects - Interior Photography
© Dave Kulesza

The elevated views are a significant feature of the site; a mise-en-scène of constantly unfolding action created by the shadows of clouds passing overhead, migrating birds, roaming cattle, and mobs of kangaroos passing through. Savouring the view with minimal disturbance was important to the clients and informed the design of the house from the outset. The home is an embodiment of the ‘bird hides’ or ‘look-outs’ in the local area that provide access to views of birds and wildlife while remaining concealed in the landscape.

Save this picture!
Hide House / MRTN Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Dave Kulesza
Save this picture!
Hide House / MRTN Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Dave Kulesza

The two forms are clad in sustainably harvested Silvertop Ash cladding, a fine shiplap board for the upper volume, and a more rusticated inverse board and batten for the lower volume. The outside face of the arc turns its back to south-westerly winds and protects it from the afternoon sun. The elevated volume creates a sequence of sheltered external spaces and frames views through to the landscape beyond.

Save this picture!
Hide House / MRTN Architects - Exterior Photography
© Dave Kulesza
Save this picture!
Hide House / MRTN Architects - Image 29 of 29
Sections

The bird hide typology was again referenced in the centrally located family dining area. In lieu of an exterior deck that would have been very exposed to the elements and potentially obscure views beyond, the dining and kitchen are conceived as an outdoor room that can be open to the view and elements with an oversized sliding window. The Spotted Gum materiality of the space reinforces the indoor-outdoor nature of this room and further references the immersive timber spaces and long horizontal openings typical of the bird hide shelters.

Save this picture!
Hide House / MRTN Architects - Exterior Photography
© Dave Kulesza

All heating and cooking are powered by fossil fuel-free, highly energy-efficient appliances, and heat pump technologies. The house is not connected to mains gas, sewer, or water supply. Timber cladding is sustainably harvested and milled Silvertop Ash, which also meets the bushfire attack level requirements of the site. All rainwater is collected, ceiling fans and high operable windows create a comfortable thermal environment.

Save this picture!
Hide House / MRTN Architects - Exterior Photography
© Dave Kulesza

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
MRTN Architects
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Hide House / MRTN Architects" 17 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983772/hide-house-mrtn-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream