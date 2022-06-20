Quarry No. 9: Stage Space + Quarry No. 10: Live Performance / DnA

+ 37

Quarry No. 9: Stage Space. Quarry No. 9 is cut into the rock as if with a knife and after a narrow entrance widens into an approximately rectangular area that tapers upwards in the interior like a very high-pitched roof with a narrow slit that lets daylight in. This quarry is a typical example of top-down mining. But, here, the fact the lower part that was created by means of machine excavation is also visible since it differs in shape from the hand-worked parts above it. The lower area has a vertical wall structure due to the use of machines, while the conical shape above is the result of manual work. The cathedral-like space, the rear part of which is partly covered, has excellent acoustics, even though its shape was created by chance during the quarrying of stones. After various tests were performed, the acoustic qualities were improved by means of the flooring, panels in the side railings, and sound-absorption measures to facilitate versatile use.

The existing conditions along with the technical optimization make this location suitable for lectures, performances, or the staging of traditional Wuju opera, which is common solely in this region and appeals to both local audiences and visitors. Cleverly staged artificial lighting creates a festive atmosphere that emphasizes spatial qualities and brings the massive, cracked wall surfaces into focus. When it rains, the water collects on the slightly lower interior surface and mirrors the surroundings. Slight undulations are reflected on the walls of the space depending on the incidence of light, and the sound of dripping water can be heard as an additional acoustic experience.

Quarry No. 10: Live Performance. The first quarry, which has been assigned the number 10, is located on the western side of the access road and is the starting point for a path to the other sites. The quarry is located in a wooded area with an almost rectangular area open to the sky that was created by the quarrying of stone blocks. In the early afternoon, the three-sided space is bathed in sunlight. In a live performance here, local stonemasons demonstrate to visitors the work that shaped the region for such a long time but has now disappeared.

Vegetation had grown to the upper edges of the quarry. In order to secure the interior against falling materials, the vegetation was removed and the edge secured, as in the case of all the other sites as well. From the access path, a ramp leads to an almost three-meter-higher viewing platform, from which a circular spectator stand extends down to the quarry. From the stand, visitors can watch the performance or enjoy a view of the landscape from the upper platform. Below the platform is a small room for the workers’ tools. The tribune is finished with local stone and divided by a central staircase to the platform. The path leads from this quarry to Quarry No. 9, which is situated 80 meters to the north.