World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Switzerland
  5. Bäre Tower / Burkard Meyer Architekten

Bäre Tower / Burkard Meyer Architekten

Bäre Tower / Burkard Meyer Architekten

Bäre Tower / Burkard Meyer Architekten - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Facade, Windows

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hotels
Ostermundigen, Switzerland
  • Design Team : Tobias Burger, Oliver Dufner, Daniel Krieg, Andreas Signer, Adrian Meyer, Fabian Obrist, Nick Moret, Naomi Selm, Anna Meyer, Adrien Barras
  • Client : Helvetia Versicherungen
  • Project Development : Halter AG
  • General Contractor  : Halter AG
  • City : Ostermundigen
  • Country : Switzerland
Bäre Tower / Burkard Meyer Architekten - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Facade, Windows
© Damian Poffet

Text description provided by the architects. BäreTower stands as an important Landmark and serves as a gravitational point for Ostermundigen enhancing the community’s identity in the area. Its central position near the main arteries of the area (railway, bus, and car) knots the new development efficiently with the City of Bern and the surrounding regions. The building ensemble near the local railway station serves as the prelude to the planned densification on the outskirts of the city of Bern.

Bäre Tower / Burkard Meyer Architekten - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Damian Poffet

The slender multifaceted high-rise not only makes a striking urban statement, but it also introduces a new scale into the existing settlement pattern. Towering above a four-story pedestal and at a right angle to the railway line, the high-rise structure faces onto the adjacent open space. The placement of a second, plinth-like building on Bernstrasse creates a public square, which enhances the attractiveness of the site – also taking into account the future plans in the vicinity of the railway station.

Bäre Tower / Burkard Meyer Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Damian Poffet
Bäre Tower / Burkard Meyer Architekten - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Windows
© Damian Poffet
Bäre Tower / Burkard Meyer Architekten - Image 26 of 26
Section

As the tallest building in the canton of Bern, the 100-meter-high tower houses around 150 rental flats as well as a hotel and a restaurant. The hotel occupies the lower four floors of the pedestal of the tower followed by apartments and a restaurant on the 9th floor with a terrasse overlooking the old city complex of Bern.

Bäre Tower / Burkard Meyer Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Damian Poffet

The rest of the floors are residential, topped with maisonette apartments featuring private terraces on the 33rd floor. The three-story plinth building on Bernstrasse accommodates retail and service areas that reinforce the public character of the location.

Bäre Tower / Burkard Meyer Architekten - Interior Photography, Door, Facade
© Damian Poffet
Bäre Tower / Burkard Meyer Architekten - Image 19 of 26
Plan - Sixth floor
Bäre Tower / Burkard Meyer Architekten - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Damian Poffet
Bäre Tower / Burkard Meyer Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Damian Poffet

Horizontal lines and functional and clean materials compose the materiality of the tower. In addition to the slim silhouette, the architectural expression is further defined by the relief-like aluminum cladding façade. Corrugated aluminum parapets wrapping the exterior, interchanging with staggered bands of windows are contributing to the tectonic form.

Bäre Tower / Burkard Meyer Architekten - Exterior Photography
© Damian Poffet

The interplay between the glazed surfaces and silver-toned cladding creates an understated elegance that varies in appearance depending on the incidence of light and weather conditions making the tower visible from afar.

Bäre Tower / Burkard Meyer Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Damian Poffet

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Ostermundigen, Switzerland

Burkard Meyer Architekten
Hotels Switzerland
Cite: "Bäre Tower / Burkard Meyer Architekten" 16 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983686/bare-tower-burkard-meyer-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

