US and UK Reach Reciprocal Licensing Agreement for Architects

Architects’ registration boards in UK and US have reached an agreement that will enable architects to benefit from a more straightforward process to get licensed in both countries. The Mutual Recognition Agreement results from a negotiation between the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB) in the United States and its United Kingdom counterpart, the Architects Registration Board (ARB).

This agreement is the result of over nearly four years of research and negotiation between NCARB and the ARB. In 2018 NCARB initiated a process of evaluating the requirements for registration in the United Kingdom, comparing it to the licensing process in the US. The analysis found a substantial overlap between the standards in both countries. These similarities form the base of the mutual agreement.

Save this picture! New York, The Bryant Tower by David Chipperfield Architects. Image © Simon Menges

The U.K. and U.S.A. are among the world’s leaders in architecture. A mutual recognition agreement will reinforce this further, helping eligible professionals to register between the two countries, sharing their skills and services,” Alan Kershaw, chair of the Architects Registration Board.

Last week, the agreement was ratified by all NCARD member boards, marking an important milestone in this process. Before its official rollout, each 55 U.S. jurisdictions must individually determine if they will accept it. The Mutual Recognition Agreement must also receive final review and approval in the U.K. from both the government and the ARB, a process expected to be finalized sometime in 2023. The agreement will go into effect 60 days after both parties have signed it.

The US currently holds similar agreements with Canada and Mexico, signed in 2014, and Australia and New Zealand, signed in 2017. Meanwhile, the ARB does not recognize any other certificate outside the UK. The only exceptions are the registrations issued before Brexit, while the European Union's Mutual Recognition of Professional Qualifications Directive was still active.

Save this picture! New York, 3 World Trade Center by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners. Image © Joe Woolhead

Both the UK and the US present many opportunities for architects, so it only stands to reason that many UK-based architectural offices have had a significant presence in the US. The New York skyline is one proof of the phenomenon, with Foster + Partners-designed Hearst Tower, David Chipperfield Architects’ Bryant Tower, or the 3 World Trade Center office building by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners. The vice-versa also applies, with many US-based offices being active in the United Kingdom. London’s The Scalpel by KPF or SOM’s Stratford Skyscraper are just a few examples. The Mutual Recognition Agreement is bound to encourage this type of influence between the two countries.