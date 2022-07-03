We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Kïdo International Preschool & Daycare Ningbo Campus Interior Design / REAL Architects

Kïdo International Preschool & Daycare Ningbo Campus Interior Design / REAL Architects
Kïdo International Preschool & Daycare Ningbo Campus Interior Design / REAL Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© NBP Photograph, XIRU

+ 46

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Kindergarten, Day Care
Ning Bo Shi, China
  • Architects: REAL Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  6500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :NBP Photograph, XIRU
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  KD Keding, OPEL
  • Lead Designers : Naiji Jiao, Xiru Chen
  • Project Manager : Ying Wang
  • Project Designers : Zeqi Zeng, Bo Li
  • Drawings : Yaping Zhu
  • City : Ning Bo Shi
  • Country : China
Kïdo International Preschool & Daycare Ningbo Campus Interior Design / REAL Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs
© NBP Photograph, XIRU

Text description provided by the architects. Kido adopts a unique "PPP" teaching method, which is "Project-based learning", "Problem-based learning" and "Play-based learning". Kido's innovative curriculum requires spaces that can naturally integrate learning and playing, cooperating with Kido's immersive learning adventure, to fully awaken children's passion for learning and life.

Kïdo International Preschool & Daycare Ningbo Campus Interior Design / REAL Architects - Interior Photography, Lighting
© NBP Photograph, XIRU
Kïdo International Preschool & Daycare Ningbo Campus Interior Design / REAL Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© NBP Photograph, XIRU

First of all, we created a Campus Common that integrates multi-scenarios. The Common is in a circular layout and compatible with a welcoming reception area, an open hall that can host various events, and an imaginative art corridor. There is no rigid division between these areas. The space is flexible and fluid, allowing convenient linkage between different zones.

Kïdo International Preschool & Daycare Ningbo Campus Interior Design / REAL Architects - Interior Photography
© NBP Photograph, XIRU

A central staircase leads to the mezzanine space. Play corners and reading areas are arranged here. The spiral slide in the corner of the mezzanine is a little secret for children, catering to their nature of discovery, exploration, and adventure. Children climb up and down the big steps and slide, substantially increasing their amount of daily exercise.

Kïdo International Preschool & Daycare Ningbo Campus Interior Design / REAL Architects - Image 41 of 46
First Floor Plan
Kïdo International Preschool & Daycare Ningbo Campus Interior Design / REAL Architects - Image 44 of 46
Campus Section

To make better use of the space, a storage function is integrated into this curved wall. The two-story cabinet is great for the storage of a large number of teaching aids and items in the kindergarten. The staff zone located at one corner of the Common integrates office, leisure, and reception functions. This area is open to the multi-functional Common, which enables the interaction between the staff and the children at any time, improving the safety of the space.

Kïdo International Preschool & Daycare Ningbo Campus Interior Design / REAL Architects - Interior Photography, Facade
© NBP Photograph, XIRU

Each classroom is equipped with an exploration platform, connected by a staircase and a slide to the upper and lower levels. The children's cot is placed under the platform, and the enclosed space creates a quiet feeling, which is very suitable for nap taking; the upper layer is used for various activities - reading, gaming, playing house - the exploration platform effectively expands the area in the classroom and the space richer. This arrangement is also very popular with children, that subsequently increases their daily exercise.

Kïdo International Preschool & Daycare Ningbo Campus Interior Design / REAL Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© NBP Photograph, XIRU
Kïdo International Preschool & Daycare Ningbo Campus Interior Design / REAL Architects - Interior Photography
© NBP Photograph, XIRU

Kido believes that an abundance of love, care and attention provide the most solid foundation for children in the early years. Our love for children is also reflected in the design. Whether it is safety regulations, material selection, or furniture design, we strive to create a loving space for Kido's children. Curved walls, chamfered corners, and anti-pinch doors, etc. are used in the space design. In Kido, every detail is carefully treated.

Kïdo International Preschool & Daycare Ningbo Campus Interior Design / REAL Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© NBP Photograph, XIRU

Project location

Address:Zhong Shan Dong Lu, Yin Zhou Qu, Ning Bo Shi, Zhe Jiang Sheng, China

REAL Architects
WoodSteel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenDay CareChina
Cite: "Kïdo International Preschool & Daycare Ningbo Campus Interior Design / REAL Architects" 03 Jul 2022. ArchDaily.

